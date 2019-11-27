‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Sizzles In Sexy Red Booties & Tight Top

Yanet Garcia showed off her killer figure, as well as her keen fashion sense, on the set of her show today. As those who follow Garcia on social media know, the bombshell regularly sizzles in a number of NSFW outfits including bikinis and sexy workout gear, all of which show off her amazing figure. In the most recent image that was shared with fans, the weather girl stunned in a work-chic outfit.

In the photo, the brunette beauty could be seen striking a pose at Televisa San Angel. Garcia sat down on a table, putting one leg in front of her and the other on the ground. The beauty wore a huge smile on her face for the occasion while her long, brunette locks down and curled. Garcia also rocked a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter and lipstick.

Her killer figure was on full display in a tight red turtle neck that fit her like a glove. She paired the look with black and red striped pants, accessorizing it with a black belt. Garcia also rocked a pair of sexy red heeled booties that had metal stems. The post has only been live on her account for a short time, but it’s earned Garcia a ton of attention from fans with over 58,000 likes and 200-plus comments.

Some of Garcia’s fans commented on the photo to let her know that she looks amazing, while countless others raved over her gorgeous figure. A few more had no words for the jaw-dropping photo and simply expressed their opinions by using emoji. A handful of other followers dropped Yanet a line to ask where she got her outfit from. About half of the comments were in English and the other half in Spanish.

“What a beautiful little mermaid.. Wonderful,” one fan raved with a series of emoji attached to the end of the comment.

Loading...

“Looking so lovely Yanet!,” a second social media user wrote.

“You are the most beautiful woman in the world. God bless,” another added.

The Inquisitr previously shared that Garcia stunned in another shot that was shared for fans on social media, that time she struck a pose in New York City. In the shot, the beauty stood in front of the Big Apple’s skyline while sporting a puffy jacket. Like her most recent post, that one earned plenty of attention from fans with over 105,000 likes and 300-plus comments.