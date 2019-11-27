Josephine Skriver Shows Off Toned Abs In Tiny Leopard-Print Bikini Top & Daisy Dukes On Instagram

Josephine Skriver looked happier and better than ever in her latest update shared from her getaway in Sri Lanka. In a new photo posted on Instagram, the model rocked a minuscule leopard-print bikini top and Daisy Dukes, which her fans seemed to love.

The photo showed Josephine wading in what appeared to be a stunning blue infinity pool surrounded by green palm trees. In the distance, ocean waves could be seen crashing on the overcast day. Josephine was rocking a black and tan leopard-print bikini with a plunging neckline that showed off the model’s ample cleavage. Her toned, tan tummy was on full display between the top and a pair of high-waisted, baggy, bedazzled Daisy Dukes. The shorts cut off at the very top of her thigh, showing off a fair amount of Josephine’s lean legs.

Josephine accessorized the look with several layered necklaces, including a gold choker, a white bead on a chain, and black pendant. She also added pink sunglasses on her head, which pushed back her dirty blond hair as it fell behind her shoulders in long, sleek strands.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel had a massive smile on her face as she spread her arms out and gazed at the camera.

In the caption, Josephine mentioned “paradise.”

The post garnered more than 21,000 likes and just over 100 comments in half an hour, proving to be popular with Josephine’s fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“This is the best picture!” one fan wrote with a green heart.

“The cutest human being ever,” another follower added with a flower.

“Really good looking girl and pretty eyes and Gorgeous,” said a third user, while a fourth person wrote, “I don’t know what can I say, you are perfect the best creation of God.”

Many users took the chance to ask Josephine a few questions, such as her favorite color, her favorite holiday, her next destination, and more.

Josephine has been sharing a ton of photos from her trip to Sri Lanka, and her fans can’t get enough. In another post shared on Monday, the stunner posed on a bed of rocks Little Mermaid-style in a black one-piece. The triple update earned more than 188,000 likes. In addition, she shared a photo of herself in the same infinity pool earlier this week, only that time she wore a black bikini. Fans likely can’t wait to see what she shares next.