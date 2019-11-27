Danielle Knudson Looks Hot In Simple White Tee, Says There’s ‘Nothing Better Than’ A Guy’s Oversized T-Shirt

Canadian bombshell Danielle Knudson left fans in awe of her stunning beauty with her latest Instagram photo share. Proving that she can look spectacular regardless of what she’s wearing, the gorgeous lingerie model stepped before the camera in a simple white T-shirt and sent pulses racing among her ever-growing following.

Shared with fans earlier today, the photo was certainly a change of pace from her usual posts. Instagrammers who regularly follow Danielle’s page can typically see the blond bombshell rocking racy lingerie or showing off her insanely fit body in her favorite workout outfits. Just like her many lingerie shoots, the new post was also part of a professional photoshoot. The snapshot was taken by fashion photographer Jared Kocka, whom Danielle tagged in the caption. However, the new snap was very different from her usual skin-baring, curve-flaunting shoots and kept the focus on her beauty rather than her jaw-dropping figure.

For this particular photoshoot, Danielle chose to wear a men’s T-shirt, as she pointed out in the caption. The gorgeous blonde was so comfortable in the loose-fitting apparel that she declared there was “nothing better,” adding fist-bump and black heart emoji to better carry the point across. Plenty of followers found the detail particularly enticing and rushed to the comments section to voice their opinion on Danielle’s outfit.

“Yeah it’s nice agree lol,” wrote one Instagrammer.

“Totally agree,” penned another, followed by a string of flattering emoji of the eyes, fire, heart, and thumbs-up variety.

While her outfit may have been a plain one, Danielle looked far from ordinary in the eye-catching snap. The stunning blonde cut a very seductive figure in the scanty attire, striking a sultry pose that highlighted her gorgeous features. Snapped against a white background, one that perfectly matched her attire, the 30-year-old hottie tilted her head to the side, letting her golden locks fall over her shoulder in a cascade of loose waves. Her lips were parted in a seductive way, and her eyes were fixed on the camera as she shot a smoldering gaze to the photographer.

The Canadian beauty flashed quite a bit of skin in the thigh-skimming T-shirt. The item hemmed just below her hips, leaving her chiseled thighs exposed. Likewise, her slender arms were also showcased, as was her supple neck.

However, the spotlight was on Danielle’s flawless visage. The gorgeous Guess girl was all dolled up for the shoot and wore a pink matte lipstick that lured the gaze to her plump lips. Her deep brown eyes were highlighted with a dark eyeliner and mascara, which added a dramatic touch to her sultry gaze. She also wore a subtle, skin-toned eye shadow, as well as a hint of blush and plenty of luminizer.

Fans appeared to be really loving the T-shirt look. The flirty snap garnered over 1,800 likes in just one hour of having been posted. The same time frame brought nearly 50 people to the comments section, as followers didn’t waste any time in showering Danielle with compliments.

“Absolutely luv the t-shirt look Danielle especially with ur sexy legs!!!” read one message, trailed by four fire emoji and a blowing-kiss emoji.

“Beautiful photo,” assured another fan, adding raising-hands and open-mouth emoji.