‘Playboy’ Model Lexi Wood Goes Braless & Ditches Pants In Pinstripe Suit Jacket

Playboy model Lexi Wood sent the imagination of her Instagram followers running wild less than 24 hours ago when she shared a sizzling snapshot of herself lacking pants and a bra.

The sexy snap featured Wood rocking a lengthy cream-colored pinstripe suit jacket with a deep neckline and three buttons. The suit jacket appeared to be a little on the large size for the model as there was a lot of ruching and bunched fabric in various places along her tiny frame.

While the lengthy top made it impossible to see if Wood was wearing any type of underwear, she was clearly lacking a bra. Not rocking any pants allowed her to tease just a hint of her toned legs for the camera as well.

Lexi’s hands were blurred in motion as she appeared to be securing the top of the three buttons on her jacket. The young brunette had her lips pursed just enough to flash a hint of her pearly white teeth. She tilted her head up a bit to add a seductive aura to the snap.

Her brown tresses were messy and unkempt, as if she’d just rolled out of bed. She had her eyes done with her usual smokey eye makeup and wore a dark pink lip color.

There wasn’t much to be seen in the background as she looked like she was standing in the corner of an all-white room. There were a few silver clocks with black faces on the wall beside her. Oddly enough, the clocks were displaying two very different times.

In less than 24 hours, her followers flooded the photo with over 20,000 likes and just shy of 150 comments.

“I’m so obsessed with you,” one follower admitted in the comments.

A second follower added, “Ugh in love w youuuu.”

Notably, Lexi Wood took the time to respond to both of these comments. She reassured the first follower she was obsessed with them and declared her own affection for the second.

Loading...

“Hot” and “beautiful” were some of the single-word compliments her followers used to describe the photo. One individual even declared that Lexi was “hypnotic.”

The comments section of the photo also contained the usual smattering of heart and fire emoji from her fans who wanted to show their support but were at a loss for words.

The photo comes just a few days after Lexi posted an even more revealing snap of herself rocking a fuzzy sea green hat and her birthday suit. Notably, the topless photo has accumulated an additional 10,000 likes since The Inquisitr last reported on it.