Madonna Tells Lil Nas X ‘I’ll Teach You How To Ride, Baby’ Over A Beer At Her Concert

The two artists shared a special moment at Madonna's Madame X concert.

Lil Nas X and Madonna shared a touching moment over some beer at her Madame X concert in Los Angeles this past Monday.

According to Billboard, the 61-year-old singer and producer made her way towards Lil Nas X, who was seated near the stage at The Wiltern in downtown L.A, to strike up a conversation about life out in the country. The pop icon, responsible for smash hits like “Into The Groove” and “Like a Prayer,” even managed to persuade Lil Nas X to share a few sips of his beer.

“If I drink this, I’ll be getting some of your backwash,” Madonna teased after drinking from Lil Nas’s bottle. “Kinda sharp, your backwash. Might cut my tongue.”

Lil Nas, a longtime fan of Madonna, told the superstar that he was “in the presence of a legend.”

“I’m just happy to be here,” he continued.

Madonna broke into her own rendition of Lil Nas’s chart-topper, “Old Town Road,” which dominated the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for a record-breaking 19 weeks.

She then invited the “Old Town Road” singer to pay a visit to her horse farm, saying, “I’m going to show you what to do with a horse for real. I’ll teach you how to ride, baby. And then we can make a song about chickens, because I’ve got chickens, too.”

Fans took to social media to share their excitement over the touching moment between the two artists.

Madonna & Lil Nas X singing Old Town Road ???????????? pic.twitter.com/nenu9W9jsW — Taylor ❌ (@mdnaokay) November 26, 2019

The two then changed tracks and spoke about their careers. Madonna advised Lil Nas about the value of hard work in the music business and asked if he saw himself in the industry for the foreseeable future. Lil Nas responded by telling the singer that he hoped he would be able to make music for a long time.

According to Billboard, Madonna’s show at The Wiltern is part of a new live concert format where the singer plays multiple shows in one venue like a “mini-residency.” She is set to do this at different music venues across the world on her international Madame X tour, which has been lauded by fans according to a recent article from The Inquisitr.

The pop star, who rose to fame in the early ’80s, has typically packed arenas and stadiums in the 40 years she has toured as an artist and international pop sensation. This new approach allows for more intimate shows, which typically play to audiences of less than 2,000 people. The tour is reporting successful box office numbers, grossing $9.6 million from approximately 31,000 tickets.

For those who missed it, the entire conversation between Madonna and Lil Nas X can be found on Madonna’s IGTV.