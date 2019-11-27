Kelly Ripa Stuns In Short Floral Dress That Showcases Her Killer Legs

Like she does day in and day out, Kelly Ripa continues to bring her fashion A-game to her hit morning show. As those who follow the Live With Kelly and Ryan show’s Instagram page know, the blond beauty always dresses to impress in a wide variety of stunning outfits that include short dresses and tight pants, all of which show off her amazing figure.

In the most recent image that was shared on the show’s page, the mother of three stunned in a short little dress. The video clip began with members of the audience dancing on stage like they always do before the show begins. The video then switched to Kelly and her co-host, Ryan Seacrest, making their well-known walk from backstage to the live studio audience. The pair could be seen holding hands with one another and chatting away during the short trip.

Ripa wore her short blond tresses down and slightly waved for the occasion, in addition to a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. She put her killer figure on display in a pink-and-black floral dress that hit well above her knee, showing off her toned and tanned legs. Like his counterpart, Seacrest also looked dressed to impress in a pair of dark pants, a gray sweater, and a dark jacket on top.

In the caption of the clip, the show urged fans to tune in to the show this morning. The clip has only been live on the page for a short time, but it’s earned a ton of attention with over 600 likes and 20-plus comments. Some followers took to the post to let Ripa know that she looks amazing while countless others raved over Kelly’s dress. A few more dropped a line to let the famous duo know that they’re big fans of the show.

“Kelly and ryan you are so awesome together,” one fan commented on the video.

“Kelly you look beautiful as always,” a second social media user raved.

“Ryan is the hardest working guy in show business. He has figured out how to work 27 hrs a day by working on both coasts..that’s why he needs the extra clothes,” another follower added.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Kelly and Ryan were in Las Vegas where they were shooting a few episodes of their show. During her time there, Ripa was thrown a proper bachelorette party, since she eloped with husband Mark Consuelos in 1996 and never got a real one of her own.