John Schnatter Claims He’s Eaten ’40 Pizzas In The Last 30 Days’ From Papa John’s & It ‘Doesn’t Taste As Good’

Last July, Papa John’s founder John Schnatter made headlines after it was reported that he had repeatedly used the N-word on business phone calls and was subsequently forced to resign from the company. Now, the ousted pizza CEO spoke with reporters, according to CNN, in his first major interview since being forced out of the company, and he says that the pizza at the chain has gotten worse since he left. And he believes he would know. Schnatter claims to have eaten 40 pizzas over the last month, and he says they just don’t taste the same.

The 58-year-old chatted with Kentucky station WDRB to talk about the company after he left it, weighing in on everything from the taste of the product to the new management.

“I’ve had over 40 pizzas in the last 30 days, and it’s not the same pizza,” he said. “It’s not the same product. It just doesn’t taste as good. The way they’re making the pizza is just not fundamental to what makes a Papa John’s pizza.”

Unsurprisingly, Schnatter also wanted to talk about the events that resulted in his removal from the company. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Schnatter was taking heat for criticizing NFL players who knelt during the national anthem. Papa John’s sales started tanking after his comments. After which, things only got worse when it was subsequently reported that Schnatter had repeatedly used a racial slur on a phone call with a PR firm to describe Colonel Sanders, who he claims referred to his KFC employees as the N-word and never faced any backlash.

Initially, Schnatter denied using insensitive language, but he quickly resigned as chairman of the company before confirming that he did use the racial slur.

In Tuesday’s interview, the former CEO changed his tune once again, saying that he was set up by insiders in his company.

“I never dreamed that people that I cared about, that I loved, that I made multimillionaires, would do what they did,” Schnatter said. “I just didn’t know it would happen from people on the inside doing this. I thought it would come from the outside.”

He went on to claim that the company’s board of directors “used the black community and race as a way to steal the company” away from him.

“There WILL be a day of reckoning.” John Schnatter holds nothing back on the scandal that took him out at Papa John’s. @SJohnsonWDRB has the interview Monday on @WDRBNews at 5 and 11. pic.twitter.com/vHxystbdxk — Jen Keeney (@jenkeeney) November 25, 2019

Schnatter believes that the company is headed in the wrong direction, and he has sold off a majority of his stock, making him no longer the largest individual shareholder. He also claims that if the board was gone, he would be welcomed back to the company. In addition, he issued a cryptic warning that a reckoning was coming in the future.