Julianne Hough Denies She Was Criticized About Her Appearance While A Judge On ‘America’s Got Talent’

Julianne Hough has denied a report which claimed she was criticized about her appearance while a judge on the NBC reality competition show America’s Got Talent. The former Dancing with the Stars pro and judge’s statement was published by Variety.

“I had a wonderful time on America’s Got Talent. I loved working with the cast, crew, and producers,” Hough said in a statement, which contradicts claims made by on-set staffers in the Variety story where it was revealed that the dance pro had received constant criticism on her hair, makeup and wardrobe.

The insiders also claimed that this impacted her morale and led to tension, per the Variety story.

“I am happy to continue my working relationship with NBC. I’m looking forward to what the future holds,” said the former AGT judge, who denied the claims as not accurate to her experience working on the series.

Along with Gabrielle Union, Hough will be absent from the judging panel as the show moves forward. The two were judges for season 14 of the series.

News broke last week that Hough and Gabrielle Union were cut from the upcoming season of the series. Remaining will be judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, and host Terry Crews.

Us Weekly reported a statement issued in response to the allegations by both NBC and Fremantle Entertainment.

“America’s Got Talent has a long history of inclusivity and diversity in both our talent and the acts championed by the show. The judging and host lineup have been regularly refreshed over the years and that is one of the reasons for AGT‘s enduring popularity. NBC and the producers take any issues on set seriously,” said the statement.

The show has hosted many different judges over its 14 seasons on NBC.

Crews replaced former host Tyra Banks last season, who in turn replaced Nick Cannon in 2017. Previous AGT judges also included Piers Morgan, Howard Stern, Heidi Klum, and Mel B.

The most current season of AGT wrapped this past September. Season 15 will likely not premiere until the summer of next year.

Loading...

Variety reported that Hough will continue her working relationship with the NBC network with two upcoming television appearances; a holiday special alongside brother Derek Hough titled Holidays With the Houghs and an appearance on the annual television special Christmas in Rockefeller Center.

Julianne Hough has remained a viable presence on television since her debut as a pro on Dancing with the Stars during season 4 of the series, winning alongside Olympic gold medal-winning speed skater Apolo Ohno. She would later win season 5 of the series alongside Indianapolis 500 champion Hélio Castroneves.

Hough would also appear as a judge on Dancing with the Stars before finally departing the series for good, last appearing in season 25 of the ABC reality dance competition series.