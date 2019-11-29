Top 5 Black Friday TV Deals At Newegg

Black Friday is the best time of year to stock up on expensive electronics. That said, braving the crowds and endless lines of the biggest shopping day of the year can be a headache. That’s why Newegg is one of the best retailers to shop from on the day after Thanksgiving because it is solely an online retailer.

If you’re looking for a new television this year, Newegg may have even better deals than places like Best Buy. It’s worth checking out the site before you venture out into the shopping chaos. You might find a new way to watch your favorite TV shows without even needing to change out of your pajamas. Some of their best promotions offer up to 50 percent off high-tech 4K UHD and LED Smart TVs.

It should be noted that Newegg is hosting Black Friday deals all week. They officially started on Monday, November 25, and will continue to update their website with promotions until Cyber Monday on December 2. It’s also important to keep in mind that while Newegg sells a variety of products from multiple technology manufacturers, they are not an official reseller for companies like LG, which may mean you won’t be able to get a warranty.

LG 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV (77-inch): $3,699

This 4K Ultra HD Smart TV from LG will allow you to visualize your favorite video games, television shows, and movies in the highest definition available. This TV boasts LG’s best 4K processer. Typically this model costs about 5,999 dollars but for Black Friday you can get 38 percent off, meaning you’ll pay 3,699 dollars.

Samsung 4K Smart UHD LED TV (75-inch): $1,497.99

This Samsung television set is 75-inches of brilliant color on an ultra 4K processing system. If you’re a Samsung fan then you should add this Smart TV to your Black Friday shopping spree. It’s one of the best offers on Newegg, coming in at an entire 50 percent off of its original asking price.

LG Alexa Built-in Nano 9 Series 86″ 4K Ultra HD Smart LED NanoCell TV: $2,395.00

This fancy LG television set has Alexa built-in to allow voice compatibility. It works especially well if you have other LG items in the home and Google assistant. It uses Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos to give you a true home theater experience. Newegg is offering 44 percent off its original 4,299 dollars.

Samsung QLED 65″ Smart 4K UHD LED TV: $1,697.99

If you’re after a 4K Ultra HD television set from Samsung that’s a little smaller and easier to manage, then the Samsung QLED Q80R model might be better suited for you. Newegg is offering more than 1,000 dollars in savings on this particular model. It has a 65-inch screen.

Sony XBR65X950G 65″ BRAVIA 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart TV: $1,498.00

This 65-inch Sony 4K Ultra HD Smart television will also be on sale for 50 percent off its usual asking price of 2,999.95 dollars. It features studio calibrated Netflix and X-tended Dynamic Range PRO to offer intense contrast and vivid colors on your screen, regardless of whether you’re playing video games or watching something.