‘Russian Kim Kardashian’ Anastasiya Kvitko Sizzles In Skintight Dress For Birthday Shot

Anastasiya Kvitko celebrated another revolution around the sun earlier this week, and she dedicated her most recent Instagram update to those who wished her a happy birthday and helped her celebrate turning 25.

On Tuesday, November 26, the Russian bombshell took to the popular social media platform to post a snapshot in which she shows off her dangerous curves in a sparkly dress as she posed next to an elegant birthday cake. The glamour model celebrated her special day at the Prime 112 Restaurant in Miami Beach, Florida, as she indicated via the geotag paired with her post.

Kvitko is standing next to the table where the two-tier cake in brown and pink displays her name in silver at the top. According to one of the tags added to the photo, the extravagant cake is the work of Divine Delicacies Cakes.

The Kaliningrad native rocked a black strapless dress with sparkly details that matched the vibe of her birthday cake. The dress features a neckline that sits low on her chest, putting Kvitko’s famous busty figure front and center. The dress also hugs her body closely, highlighting her hourglass figure. Kvitko is standing with her side to the camera, which also helps to showcase her booty in the shot.

Kvitko wore her ombre tresses in a middle part and styled down in large waves that get more textured at the tips. Her hair is the work of Miami-based stylist Jeremy Borrego, as per the tag included on the photo. The bombshell wore a light brown eye shadow that gives her a perfect smoky eye and a nude lipstick that helps counterbalance the dark makeup. A touch of bronzer highlights her high cheekbones. Kvitko completed her look with a sparkly watch and bracelet.

Since going live, the post — which Kvitko shared with her 10.2 million Instagram followers — raked in more than 153,000 likes. Within the same time frame, the photo also garnered upward of 1,400 comments.

Users of the social media app who are fans of the model used the opportunity to wish Kvitko a happy birthday, while also praising her beauty and sharing their admiration for her.

Loading...

“Happy birthday dear Anna! I wish you to always be successful in everything you do and happy with your life!” one fan wrote.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY QUEEN,” said another user, trailing the words with a red heart and a birthday cake emoji.

“Happy birthday to you; the most beautiful girl in the world,” a third fan chimed in.