Kendall And Kylie Jenner Get Savagely Booed By The Crowd At Los Angeles Rams Game

Kendall and Kylie Jenner treated themselves to a Los Angeles Rams game on Monday night. However, the evening quickly took a turn for the worse when the two sisters appeared on the massive Jumbotron and the crowd immediately started booing. According to Hollywood Life, the pair were at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on November 25 to see the Rams play the Baltimore Ravens. When the Rams did their traditional “Who’s in the Ram’s House?” segment, they put Kendall and Kylie up on the big screen for everyone to see.

Apparently, the crowd was not impressed with the famous football fans in attendance. The stadium erupted into booing as the sisters mugged for the cameras, flashing peace signs and doing air kisses. Kylie even reached over to hug her sister, but the crowd just continued to express their dissatisfaction.

It wasn’t a short period of humiliation, either. After showing the sisters together, the camera then focused on each one individually as the jeers went on and on. Multiple attendees caught the awkward moment and posted on social media so the humiliation potentially continued.

“The Rams have shown @KylieJenner on the big screen twice. She has been boo’d twice,” one fan recounted.

“They put Kylie Jenner on the big screen and booed her????????” asked another.

Also in the VIP section were Bachelorette contestants Tyler Cameron, Peter Weber, Dylan Barbour. Even though they only briefly appeared on camera, they didn’t get the rough treatment that the Jenner sisters got. Fai Khadra, Victoria Villarroel, and Stassie Karanikolaou were all hanging out with the Kardashians as well.

Wiz Khalifa, Quavo, and Saweetie were also in the VIP section to watch the Rams lose to the Ravens 45-6. To party off their disappointment, Kylie and Kendall headed out with Tyler and Stassie to the Hollywood clubs Poppy and Nice Guy.

Tyler and Stassie set off rumors that they were dating after being spotted at the game, and later at the clubs, as The Inquisitr previously reported. Reportedly, the pair left a club together. Though they ignored the paparazzi, neither has confirmed nor denied the relationship to the press.

Tyler briefly dated another friend of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Gigi Hadid. This latest sighting is prompting many people to wonder if he might be dipping into the Keeping Up with the Kardashian waters once again, since Stassi is Kylie’s best friend these days after her fallout with Jordyn Woods.