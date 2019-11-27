Aussie Bombshell Tarsha Whitmore Tugs At Tiny Daisy Dukes In Hot New Photos

Tarsha Whitmore‘s most recent social media share has her killer figure on full display once again. As those who follow the Aussie-born beauty on Instagram know, the brunette bombshell regularly stuns in a number of sexy ensembles that show ample amounts of skin. In the most recent post that was shared on her page, the beauty sizzled in another NSFW outfit.

In the double-photo update, Tarsha tagged herself in the Gold Coast in Australia. She revealed to fans that she was promoting Tiger Mist’s Black Friday deal because they’re having a 40 percent off sale. In the first image in the series, Tarsha sat front and center in what appeared to be a cafe. The beauty sat posed in a chair and showed off her killer figure, tugging at her tiny Daisy Dukes and flaunting her toned and tanned thighs.

The model rocked a white crop top that showed ample amounts of cleavage and her taut tummy. She wore her long, highlighted locks down and slightly waved in addition to a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipgloss. The stunner also made a silly face in the shot, sticking out her tongue and flashing her pearly whites at the camera. In the second photo in the series, Tarsha struck a similar pose, but this time she looked off into the distance.

The photo has only been live on her page for a short amount of time, but it’s already earning the Aussie bombshell a ton of attention with over 19,000 likes in addition to 150-plus comments. Some of the stunner’s fans commented on the post to let her know that she looks amazing while countless others raved over her amazing body. A few more dropped a line to let the model know that they would be shopping the sale.

“Beautiful pics dear looking good, I love you so much,” one fan commented on the photo.

Loading...

“What a freaking stunner,” a second Instagram user chimed in, adding a series of different color heart emoji to the end of the post.

“Hello gorgeous, beautiful woman,” another raved.

This is not the first time in recent weeks that Tarsha has sizzled in NSFW shorts. Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the bombshell flaunted her killer legs while clad in another set of Daisy Dukes, this time pairing the bottoms with a low-cut white tank top. Like her most recent post, that one garnered rave reviews with over 22,000 likes and 200-plus comments.