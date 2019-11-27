Kris Jenner Reportedly Put Gag Order On Ex Caitlyn During Australian Reality Television Appearance

Reports recently swirled that Kris Jenner was worried about the things her ex, Caitlyn Jenner, may say about the Kardashian-Jenner clan during her time on Australian reality show I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Now, an alleged inside source is telling Radar Online that Kris put a gag order on the retired Olympic medalist as a precautionary measure.

Allegedly, Kris is still upset with Caitlyn over her 2017 memoir, The Secrets of My Life, in which Caitlyn slammed her ex and revealed the alleged raw truths about their marriage before Caitlyn’s transition.

Out of fear over what negative things Caitlyn may say about her famous family, the source revealed that Kris legally banned her from saying anything about them at all on the reality survival show.

“Talk around the set is that Cait can’t say ANYTHING about Kris or their time together when he was Bruce — and that Cait’s banned from gossiping about the family,” they said. “Cait’s under strict orders to keep quiet about Kris — or else!”

To ensure that Caitlyn does keep quiet, the source added that Kris’s team plans to watch every episode of the series. The source did defend Kris’s actions, explaining that she doesn’t want any more “humiliation” after their very public and messy divorce.

Caitlyn did already mention her daughters on the show once in a casual remark about Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian all having gone skydiving in the past.

Kris’s gag order may also have something to do with another remark Caitlyn made during the November 21 episode. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the contestants were discussing grandchildren, and Caitlyn was asked how many she has. Surprisingly, Caitlyn said she would have “20 grandchildren” in December, causing fans to speculate that Kylie may be pregnant with her second child.

There has been no word from Kylie, her family, or anyone associated with the famous family on a second pregnancy.

A source revealed to Hollywood Life after the incident that Kris became worried about what other top-secret information Caitlyn might spill about the Kardashian-Jenners.

“Kris has gotten to a better place with Caitlyn, but that doesn’t mean she’s not still nervous and afraid Caitlyn will say something that will not be in the best interest of the family,” the source said.

The source also added that Kris knows Caitlyn would never intentionally bring harm to the family by saying too much, but she does fear that the television personality may have a few accidental slip-ups.