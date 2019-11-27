Mike Sorrentino & Wife Lauren Trying Again For A Baby After Heartbreaking Miscarriage

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Mike Sorrentino and wife Lauren are reportedly trying again for a baby after suffering a heartbreaking miscarriage at the end of October.

“We’re definitely trying again. We’re excited to move forward in that chapter of our lives. Hopefully, it happens and once it does it will definitely be a blessing,” Mike shared, as reported by People Magazine.

“My doctor said it’s very common, and all I remember feeling was isolated and alone and upset,” Lauren explained of her experience following her miscarriage in the same People interview. “Once I pulled myself together within two weeks and my hormones went back to normal, I just decided I wasn’t going to let people suffer in isolation.”

Mike also revealed that when he and Lauren realized that her pregnancy may no longer have been viable, he reached out to his Jersey Shore co-stars Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, and Deena Nicole Cortese, all mothers to young children. He asked for assistance in how to help his wife during that difficult time.

They suggested that Mike take Lauren to the hospital to be checked out by a medical professional to make sure she was okay, and to confirm the news.

After revealing their heartbreak during an appearance on the daytime talk series GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke, the couple spoke openly about what they experienced and appeared committed to work to help others who might have experienced the same personal trauma by sharing their story.

Lauren told People the couple handed the news of their pregnancy loss the same way they have handled other major setbacks in their relationship.

She explained that they “go to the basics” of how they dealt with other major upheavals in their lives — such as Mike’s past drug addiction, prison sentence, and now, the miscarriage — by relying on their faith and their support of one another, taking each day at a time.

Mike and Lauren Sorrentino recently celebrated their one-year anniversary as a married couple. Only two months into their young marriage, the twosome parted ways for eight months after the reality star turned himself in to a federal corrections facility to serve an eight-month prison sentence for tax evasion. He was released in September of this year.

Since his release, the couple has spent their time together filming the latest installment of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation and working to help others enrolled in addiction treatment and recovery centers in their home state.