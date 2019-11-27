Sommer Ray Flaunts Fit Physique And Killer Booty In Tight Workout Gear And Bodysuits

The social media sensation modeled a slew of her clothing line's new arrivals in a massive Instagram update.

Sommer Ray gave her 23.2 million Instagram followers something to talk about this week when she shared a massive update to the platform that is getting noticed for more reasons than one.

The post, which was shared to her page on Tuesday, saw the social media sensation modeling a slew of new arrivals from her Sommer Ray clothing collection. The upload included a total of seven photos and detailed some of the latest pieces to hit her site, including bodysuits and a “new style of shorts.”

The 23-year-old also revealed her line’s pre-Black Friday sale, where fans could buy one item and get the second one 50% off throughout the entire store.

The sizzling photo series kicked off with a shot of Sommer in a tight black bodysuit that boasted a floral print in a metallic pink color. It was a mock neck style and featured a small, oval-shaped cutout that fell just above her bust. She teased her audience by tugging at the hem of its high-cut leg as she posed for the photo and used her other hand to fold down the unzipped blue jeans she wore on her lower half.

The next two photos saw Sommer rocking a coordinated set of black workout gear that did nothing but favors for her impressive physique. The ensemble consisted of one of the “super soft stretchy long sleeve shirts” she touted in the caption, which featured the same sexy cutout design as her bodysuit and flashed a hint of her toned abs. The stunner also wore a pair of daringly short shorts that just barely covered her peachy derrière.

Other looks included in the model’s massive Instagram update were another bodysuit in a black-and-white tie-dye pattern and a long sleeve-and-shorts combo in the bold print. The shorts in that look also featured a sheer mesh paneling on Sommer’s upper thigh, exposing even more of her sculpted legs.

Sommer’s final look was a long-sleeve shirt in a bright pink color. She paired this with a set of gray-and-pink workout pants, though it was unclear whether they were another pair of shorts or full-length leggings.

Fans were far from shy about showing some love for the beauty’s latest Instagram upload. It has earned over 736,000 likes in 18 hours — and that number still continues to grow. Thousands flocked to the comments section to leave compliments for the babe’s jaw-dropping display.

“You are so perfect i love youuuuu,” one person wrote.

“Her body is one of the best,” said another.

Others expressed their admiration for the new items in Sommer’s clothing line.

Loading...

“I’m buying for sure! LOVE IT,” a third fan wrote.

“How does each collection get better? the effort you put into this is amazing,” commented a fourth.

Sommer often shows off the results of her intense fitness regimen on her Instagram page. Another recent upload saw her flaunting her flat midsection and rock-hard abs in a cropped yellow hoodie. This look also proved popular with her fans, earning more than 763,000 likes and over 3,300 comments.