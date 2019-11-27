Dasha Mart Sizzles In Outrageously Short Crop Top & Daisy Dukes

The cold weather may be causing some people to bundle up, but in her latest Instagram update, Dasha Mart seemed to be enjoying warm temperatures in Miami.

The bombshell’s update consisted of two photos that showed her on the beach wearing a revealing outfit.

Dasha’s crop top was basically a charcoal gray t-shirt with the bottom edge rolled up — almost to the center of her breasts. Her high-rise, cut-off shorts were white and featured a button-up fly, which highlighted her incredibly slim waistline. The shorts were ripped on the front, allowing a bit of her skin to peek through.

The first snap captured Dasha from the knees up and from the front as she stood next to a pink lifeguard tower. The beauty stood with her back slightly arched, giving her followers a nice view of her underboob as well as her flat abs. She stood with one leg forward, showing off her toned and tan thighs. She held her face up to sky with her eyes closed, seeming as if she was enjoying the moment.

The second photo showed Dasha from behind and from a lower angle, giving her fans a nice shot of her perky booty in the distressed shorts. The picture captured all of her body as she stood barefoot on a wooden beam. Standing on her toes with one knee slightly bent, the stunner showed off her long legs. She looked down with a smile on her face as her bronze skin glowed in the sun.

The model wore a face full of makeup that included dark brows, smoky eyeshadow and a pale pink color on her lips. Her long hair hung straight down her back.

In the caption, Dasha mentioned that the outfit was from Fashion Nova.

Her fans were definitely loving how it looked on her, and many of them couldn’t help but comment on how pretty she looked.

“Wow you are such a beautiful Queen,” said one admirer.

“Just beautiful and lovely,” commented a second fan.

“Gorgeous and those legs WOW,” gushed a third follower.

Dasha does have stunning legs, and she doesn’t seem to mind showing them off. A quick look at her Instagram page shows that she models all kinds of outfits that showcase not only her long legs but the rest of her toned physique. She recently looked incredible in a mini dress that put all of her curves on display.