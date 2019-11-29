5 Black Friday Laptop Deals At Best Buy You Can’t Afford To Miss

There’s little doubt that Black Friday is one of the best times — if not the best time — of the year to buy a new laptop. As a major retail holiday in the United States and many other parts of the world, the day after Thanksgiving promises tons of discounts on various products. Laptops are definitely no exception to this rule.

In the days leading up to Black Friday, Best Buy launched a plethora of deals on laptop computers of all sizes and price points, allowing shoppers to take advantage of fantastic discounts on MacBooks, Windows machines, and Chromebooks alike. Here are five of these laptop deals that could offer you great value for your hard-earned money.

Apple 13-Inch MacBook Pro ($1,499.99, $300 Off)

Shoppers hoping to get a good deal on a new MacBook have many options at Best Buy. The MacBook Air ($899.99, $200 off), is technically the least expensive MacBook available, but a better deal can be found on Amazon, as the online retail giant is offering the MacBook Air for an additional $100 off for buyers who choose “No-Rush” shipping. The 13-inch MacBook Pro available at Best Buy has better specifications than the MacBook Air, so if performance is a concern, this still may be the best deal for you. This discounted price is available for both silver and Space Gray color options.

Basic specifications of the entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro include an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB solid-state drive.

Stephanie Keith / Getty Images

Lenovo 13.9-Inch Yoga Two-In-One Laptop ($1,149.99, $500 Off)

The first Windows laptop in this list also happens to be the most expensive, but on Black Friday, it’s still selling for a generous 30 percent off its full price. High-end laptop users could get a good deal by buying this Lenovo Yoga configuration, which features a 13.9-inch, 4K Ultra HD touchscreen, Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

ASUS 17.3-Inch Gaming Laptop ($899, $500 Off)

Given their more sophisticated features and higher-end specifications, gaming laptops typically cost more than their productivity-oriented equivalents. However, you won’t need to break the bank for this 17.3-inch ASUS model, which comes with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD — solid specs for a machine that’s currently selling for less than $1,000.

ASUS 14-Inch ImagineBook ($299.99, $200 Off)

Loading...

On the opposite side of the pricing spectrum, Best Buy is selling another ASUS laptop at a considerable discount — the 14-inch ImagineBook in Textured White, with specifications that include an Intel Core m3 CPU, 4GB RAM, and 128GB SSD. This is one laptop that would likely appeal to shoppers on the lookout for an entry-level Windows machine.

Samsung 11.6-Inch Chromebook ($119, $100 Off)

Last, but not the least, is the ideal laptop for anyone who wants an affordable, bare-bones machine at an incredible low price. Best Buy is offering some amazing deals on Samsung Chromebooks. These include the 11.6-inch model with 4GB RAM and 32GB internal storage, which is selling for almost half its original price on Black Friday.