‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Stefano’s True Identity Could Finally Be Revealed

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Wednesday, November 27, 2019 reveal that there will be plenty of drama surrounding the Thanksgiving holiday in Salem to end the short week on the soap opera.

According to a report by Soap Hub, fans will see everyone across Salem celebrate Thanksgiving, including some villains such as Princess Gina (Kristian Alfonso).

Spoilers suggest that Gina, who has been spending a ton of time with the mysterious “Stefano DiMera” will finally finish the portrait of “Steffy” that she’s been working so hard on, and this could be the first time that fans get to see his face.

While the actor who portrayed Stefano for decades, Joseph Mascolo, has passed away, rumors are flying that another has taken over the role, but it may not be the shocking recast that some fans are expecting. Speculation is buzzing that another character may have been given all of Stefano’s thoughts and memories, and that the character could be Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols).

This would be a huge plot twist and make the current one-year time jump even more dramatic. Of course, Steve has been M.I.A. for over a year as he left his wife, Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans), alone in Salem. Kayla is currently in a romantic relationship with Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth), but Steve’s presence in any form would certainly throw a wrench into that relationship.

Meanwhile, Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) will receive a mysterious gift from a secret admirer. While Marlena likely won’t know what to think of the gift, it seem certain that Stefano (whoever he may be) is likely behind it. There has been a lot of talk about Stefano wanting his “Queen of the Night” back with him, and this could be the very first step to kick off whatever plot he’s devised to make that happen.

Elsewhere in Salem, Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva) will be celebrating her Thanksgiving holiday behind bars. As fans will remember, Eve was sent to prison for pushing Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) off of a balcony over a year prior, causing Jen’s yearlong coma and the current time jump that fans are seeing play out onscreen.

Eve has proclaimed her innocence multiple times, but it seems that she’ll be stuck in her prison cell with none other than Hattie Adams (also Deidre Hall) as the two break bread together.

Wednesday’s episode of Days of Our Lives will be the final one of the week, as the show will not air on Thanksgiving Thursday or the following Friday due to nationwide pre-emption.