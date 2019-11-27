Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Pert Backside In Skimpy Thong Bikini: ‘This Is My Butt’

Emily Ratajkowski confidently showed off one of her best assets in a new Instagram post on Tuesday evening. In the shot, the model rocked a minuscule bikini from her swim and bodywear brand, Inamorata Woman, and her fans likely couldn’t stop staring at her toned backside.

The photo on Emily’s feed showed the model on a wooden patio facing beautiful green and blue ocean waters ahead of her on an overcast day. She did not reveal her exact location, but given her recent shares, the photo was likely taken on her Maldives getaway with her husband.

Because of the angle and a shadow over the model’s body, not much of her swimwear look was visible. However, fans could catch a glimpse of an orange top that tied at the neck and around the back, exposing a fair amount of Emily’s toned and lean back muscles. In addition, the shape of the bikini top was likely a triangle cut, as hints of Emily’s sideboob were on show.

However, the true focus of the stunning shot was Emily’s lower half. She rocked a matching orange thong with just a thin piece of fabric resting above her derriere, leaving her bodacious booty exposed.

Emily appeared to be wearing little to no makeup for the shot. Her long, brown hair fell down her shoulders in messy waves as she looked over one shoulder and gazed at the camera.

In the caption, Emily drew attention to her backside in the swimwear.

Fans seemed to love the shot, as it garnered over 1.8 million likes and more than 8,000 likes in just 11 hours. Many of Emily’s followers left praise for her flawless physique, especially her butt.

A few famous faces responded to Emily’s caption, including actress Vanessa Hudgens, who said, “Lol. And what a beautiful butt it is.”

“You have the most amazing butt,” model Rose Bertram agreed.

Heidi Klum and Doutzen Kroes simply left fire emoji in the comments section.

“Best butt photo you ever posted,” one fan declared.

Earlier this week, Emily did share a similar photo to her account from a farther angle. She tagged her location as Waldorf Astoria Maldives. She turned around to show off her stunning backside once more, but this time, the model was rocking a black two-piece from her collection. In the caption, she apologized for the amount of Maldives photos she would be dumping on her account in the coming days. Even so, fans surely don’t seem to mind.