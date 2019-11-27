Tammy Hembrow Leaves Little To The Imagination In Purple Ruffle Bikini In Sizzling ‘Smelfie’

Tammy Hembrow brought the heat to her Instagram page this week with an eye-popping new photo that her fans absolutely loved.

The sizzling selfie — or “smelfie” as Tammy labeled it — was shared to her feed on Wednesday. It was an instant hit with her 10.1 million followers. Illuminated by the golden sun, the Australian bombshell was having a relaxing day by the pool when she snapped the close-up photo that captured her from the rib cage up.

Outside of the frame stood Tammy’s young daughter Saskia. She was holding a small, silver bowl and stretched her arms out toward her mother as the photo was snapped, earning her a brief cameo in the social media post.

As usual, the blond beauty enjoyed her time by the water in a minuscule bikini that did way more showing than covering up. She rocked a lilac-colored top that boasted thin shoulder straps and minuscule, triangle-shaped cups with a flirty ruffle hem that left very little to the imagination. The garment was barely able to contain Tammy’s voluptuous assets, which nearly spilled out of the piece entirely and exposed an ample amount of cleavage thanks to its scandalous design and plunging neck.

Fans were also treated to a teasing glimpse of the model’s flat midsection and abs — some of the many results of her intense fitness regimen.

Tammy accessorized her pool day ensemble by wearing a slew of gold earrings, including one with a dainty butterfly charm. She also wore a delicate hoop nose ring for a bit more bling.

The social media sensation had her signature blond tresses tied back in a sleek bun to keep them from covering up her face. She also opted for a minimal makeup look that included a light pink lip and thick lashes that allowed her natural beauty to shine and made her piercing blue eyes pop.

Fans were far from shy about showing some love for Tammy’s latest social media upload. The Instagram update has earned more than 125,000 likes after just two hours of going live — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Hundreds took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the post to leave compliments for the Aussie beauty’s eye-popping display.

“How’re you so perfect,” one person asked.

Another said they were “obsessed.”

“So beautiful and gorgeous,” commented a third.

This is hardly the first time that Tammy has put on a racy show on her Instagram page. Earlier this week, the model shared another NSFW selfie that saw her flaunting her fit physique in a coordinated set of white lingerie from Lounge Underwear. This look also proved popular with her fans, earning over 437,000 likes and 2,370 comments.