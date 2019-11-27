Blond Bombshell Lindsey Pelas Rocks A Red Dress While Flaunting Her Booty On Instagram

Lindsey Pelas looked like a total blond bombshell in a vivid red dress in her latest Instagram update, which was posted to her account on Tuesday.

In the sexy snapshot, Lindsey rocks the long-sleeved gown, which boasts a short skirt and shows off her toned arms, tiny waist, curvy booty, and long, lean legs. She accessorized the look with some knee-high black boots.

The model stunned with her long, platinum blond hair parted in the middle and styled in loose waves that cascaded down her back. She also opted for a full face of makeup in the snap, an application which included a deep bronzed glow, defined eyebrows, long lashes, and light eye shadow.

She included pink blush to bring out her cheekbones, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and nude, lined lips to complete the glam look.

Lindsey posed for the photo next to a white stone wall, with her back to the camera. She held up a sign promoting an Instagram gambling account and beamed for the camera as she looked over her shoulder with a seductive expression on her face.

Of course, Lindsey’s 9 million followers couldn’t help but fall in love with the photo and made short work of showing it some appreciation. Her post earned over 35,000 likes and more than 500 comment in less than 24 hours after it was shared to the social networking platform.

“Wow you look gorgeous as always,” one of Lindsey’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the post.

“Thanks for all the best pics from you, I just love you and all of your pics because you are so beautiful and sexy,” another adoring fan gushed over the model.

“You are a wonderful sexy bombshell woman! Beautifully baby,” a third comment read.

“Your smile is everything. You’re perfect,” a fourth social media user stated.

As many fans already know, Lindsey has no problem showcasing her hourglass figure for her fans. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lindsey recently showed off her enviable curves when she posted a racy video of herself rocking a skimpy little outfit to promote Bang Energy drinks.

The model looked hotter than ever in the clip, which featured her in an array of poses as she spent some time outdoors and soaked up the sun.

The video proved to be a very popular upload for Lindsey Pelas, and has earned her more than 377,000 likes and nearly 1,000 comments since it was posted earlier this week.