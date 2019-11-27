Halsey Shuts Down The 2019 ARIAs With Multiple Eye-Catching Looks

Halsey was one of the many high profile names that attended the 2019 ARIAs last night in Sydney, Australia, and served many eye-catching looks on the night.

The “Without Me” chart-topper posed on the red carpet in a multicolored cropped vest and a long skirt that fell to the floor. The garment was custom-made for the star by designer Collina Strada and was named her favorite dress of “her whole life,” according to Halsey’s Instagram caption.

She accessorized the look with colorful dangling down earrings and multicolored eye makeup. She left her chest bare with no necklaces but displayed her tattoos on her arms and rib cage. The “New Americana” songstress is known for her multiple hairstyles and opted for it short, dark, and slicked back behind her ears.

She posed with her hand on her hip and served such fierceness and confidence.

On Instagram, Halsey’s red carpet look racked up hundreds of thousands of likes within a couple of hours, proving to be popular with her 17.1 million followers.

“I’m obsessed with it you look incredible,” one user wrote.

“A WHOLE QUEEN YES,” another shared passionately in capital letters.

“So creative and unique! I LOVE YOU,” a third fan remarked.

“I’ve had enough of you. Please stop being an angel,” a fourth follower commented.

On the night, she performed her latest single “Graveyard,” which will be taken from her upcoming third studio album, Manic.

The “Nightmare” hitmaker applied a lot of artistic, colorful face makeup all over her face and wore a black ensemble, which consisted of a blazer, sports bra, and pants. She performed barefoot with dancer Dani Vitale, and they covered themselves in white paint during the choreographed piece.

The full performance has been uploaded to the ARIAs official YouTube channel.

Halsey wasn’t finished there with the looks. She served one more killer fashion choice in another Collina Strada design.

She rocked a blue-and-purple ensemble that displayed her midriff in a laced-up vest top and a little leg in a slit skirt. She paired the look with heels and applied heavy pink jeweled eye makeup.

On Instagram, the “Colors” entertainer showcased the bold look and posed in a hallway with her arms spread out. She attached a close-up selfie that showed off the details of her makeup and small dangling earrings.

Earlier this month, Halsey attended the American Music Awards in a Marc Jacobs dress. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she picked up an award for Favorite Song — Pop/Rock for her hit single “Without Me.”