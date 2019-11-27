Australian Bombshell Natalie Roser Stuns In Sexy Lime Bikini In Instagram Beach Photos

Natalie Roser showed no respect for the Californian winter in her most recent Instagram share. In fact, the model wore a lime green bikini and a blinding white smile as she strolled along the beach wearing only the bare minimum to cover her modesty.

Natalie looked awesome in her neon green ensemble. The bikini babe flaunted her ample cleavage in a bandeau bikini with teeny straps that emphasized her chest. She also wore a pair of high-leg bikini bottoms that showed off her trim thighs and legs that seem to go on for days.

Of course, Natalie’s tiny waist was also exposed due to her lack of clothing. She flaunted her washboard abs that speak of her dedication to her fitness regimen and healthy lifestyle. In fact, Natalie was the epitome of health in this pic.

The Maxim model captioned the image, “Californian winters,” referencing the fact that this particular state is blessed with warm weather even during the traditionally cooler season. In the background, blue seas, skies, and golden sand add to the summer vibe of the pic. Natalie looks confident and exuberant as she strolls along the beach.

The 29-year-old kept her accessories to a minimum, only wearing a pair of gold hoop earrings. She wore her blond tresses in a side-part and allowed her long hair to cascade down her back and shoulders. Natalie also kept her makeup simple. She defined her brows, wore some eyeliner and mascara, and stained her lips with a nude lipstick.

Of course, her fans adored the shot and showed their appreciation by liking the photo. The Australian beauty has over 1.1 million followers who regularly check in to see what the bikini model has been up to. Since she regularly updates her social media pages, often with lingerie from her own Rose and Bare collection, her fans are often treated to the latest photos of their favorite model.

This particular image has already racked up over 17,000 likes in less than a day. Of course, her fans loved her in the bikini and showed their appreciation by posting hundreds of smiley face, heart, and fire emoji. Some even commented on the pic to let her know what they really thought of her sunny pic.

“I Need To Be Where You Are In The Winter,” a fan noted. It seems as if he longed for warmer days and that Natalie’s winters were more to his liking. Another fan encouraged Natalie by saying, “Everyone loves a beautiful smile!”