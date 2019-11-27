Australian Model Olivia Mathers Rocks Itty-Bitty, Mismatched Bikini And Floppy Hat On The Beach In Positano

Another day, another sizzling Instagram snap from Olivia Mathers.

On Tuesday, the Australian model wowed her 560,000 followers with an eye-popping photo that was met with nothing but praise. The shot was taken in Positano, Italy and saw the 22-year-old enjoying a gorgeous day on a black sand beach. Behind her was a cluster of homes cascading up the beautiful mountains and a gorgeous view of the bright blue sky. The scene was certainly worth a look, though it was Olivia herself that truly captivated the attention of her audience.

The blond bombshell looked smoking hot as she sat by the water on top of a white towel, wearing a sexy, mismatched bikini that left little to the imagination. Both items in her ensemble not only boasted different colors, but, as indicated by tags on the photo, were from different swimwear brands as well.

Olivia rocked a white bikini top from Vincija Swim that almost resembled the one she wore earlier this year while traveling through Europe. The piece had an off-the-shoulder design with frilly straps that fell down her arm. It also featured a bandeau-style hem that sat dangerously low on her chest, leaving an eyeful of cleavage well on display for her fans to admire. A small cutout design fell right in the middle of her bust, exposing another teasing glimpse at her voluptuous assets that proved hard to ignore.

On her lower half, the social media sensation sported a pair of gold bikini bottoms from Oh Polly that popped against her bronzed skin. Thanks to its daringly high-cut style, the minuscule number covered only what was necessary, leaving her toned legs and killer curves almost completely bare as she stretched them out in front of her. Its curved waistband was pulled high up on her hips as well, accentuating her trim waist and rock-hard abs.

Olivia completed her look with silver jewelry that included thin rings and dainty bracelets. She also sported a floppy white hat that covered her platinum locks. She tilted her head down as she posed for the photo, causing the hat’s wide brim to cover up her face completely.

The new addition to Olivia’s feed was an instant hit with her thousands of fans. Within just one day of having been posted to her feed, said share had earned over 21,000 likes. Dozens flocked to the comments section to shower the beauty with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“You are body goalsss in a dreamy place,” one person wrote.

Another called Olivia a “goddess.”

“Never seen something better, you’re amazing!!” commented a third.

Olivia has been bringing some serious heat to her Instagram page lately. Earlier this week, the social media sensation flaunted her flawless figure again when she showed off her new favorite tanning product while wearing a minuscule set of white lingerie. This look also proved popular with her fans, earning more than 22,000 likes.