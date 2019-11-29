Best Black Friday Makeup Steals You Can’t Miss

Check out these prestige brand makeup deals for this holiday season.

Black Friday is here, and that’s a beautiful thing for shoppers looking for makeup deals. In addition to brick and mortar retailers like Ulta, Sephora, and the cosmetics counters at major department stores, the websites for online beauty influencers will offer slashed prices on beauty must-haves as the holiday season officially kicks off on Friday, November 29.

Take a look at some of the best beauty deals we rounded up, which are perfect for gifts and stocking stuffers.

Ulta

The popular beauty chain has several jaw-dropping deals this year. The Ulta Black Friday 2019 ad reveals that top brands such as Urban Decay, OPI, Becca, Kylie Cosmetics, Morphe and more will be on sale this season.

First up, colorful fingernails come cheap with this price drop on OPI nail polish. All colors are just $5.25 each, down from the regular $10.50 price tag, and they make an affordable stocking stuffer.

Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics brand will also get a significant price cut. The line’s blush, bronzer, and Kylighter will be available for just $10.

Speaking of all things that glow, Becca’s limited edition The Glow Starts Here set will be on sale big time at just $15. (Regular price is $58).

And no makeup look is complete without the proper makeup brushes. Morphe’s Catch My Eye brush set covers all the bases for perfect eyes with six blending and blending and crease brushes for $19, down from $36.

Sephora

Beauty fans are very familiar with the pricey Urban Decay shadow palettes, which normally retail for a whopping $54. On Black Friday at Sephora, you can pick up the Naked2 Basics Palette for half price at just $27. The set contains six matte neutrals for an everyday look.

Sephora’s own line of high-end beauty brushes will also be half price, according to Glamour. The Sephora Collection Pro Demi Fan Brush #72, Featherweight Fan Brush, Featherweight Blending Brush #93 and several more are just $15 -$18. There are also boxed brush sets just in time for holiday gifting.

Macy’s

Iconic department store Macy’s has a huge array of Black Friday makeup deals on prestige brands available both in store and online. Many of the items also come with a free gift with purchase.

Lipstick lovers will love the Clinique 5-piece Kisses Set, which comes with five full-size lipstick shades for just $20

Tarte’s gorgeous Tarteist Pro Palette and the more dramatic Pro Remix Amazonian Clay Palette are each just $24.50, down from $49.

And Benefit’s 6-Piece Brow Superstar Limited Edition set has a retail value of $144, but can be scored for $49. The set features six full-size “showstopping brow bestsellers,” including brow pencils and setters.

You can also check out fragrance and skincare deals at Macy’s this Black Friday.

Jeffree Star Cosmetics

Beauty guru and YouTube influencer Jeffree Star will feature some rare finds that fans on his website that won’t want to miss. In addition to a new release of star-shaped mirrors and a “bougie” Extreme Frost highlighter ($50), the beauty icon is bringing back five shades from the company’s very first liquid lipstick Christmas collection from five years ago. The price for the full set isn’t cheap at $75, but fans can buy individual shades Drug Lord, Doll Parts, Androgyny, Mistletoe, or Hoe Hoe Hoe individually for just $18.

In addition, Star’s Black Friday Boxes were launched on Thanksgiving Day. Fans may be hard-pressed to get one on Black Friday, as they usually sell out, but shoppers should still check Star’s site to see the availability of three boxes at various price points. The $20 Mystery Box includes $44 worth of product, while the most expensive $100 Deluxe box has a value of $205. Everything inside is a surprise but each comes with one exclusive item that won’t be available anywhere else.