Cuban Fitness Model Lisa Morales Flaunts Stunning Figure In Pink Sports Bra & Leggings

Lisa Morales took to Instagram recently to show off her incredible physique. The Cuban fitness model looked sleek and toned in her athleisure wear, proving that gym clothes have come a long way and can definitely be worn in public.

Lisa wore a pink sports bra and black leggings on the way to the gym. Her profile shows off her trim triceps, toned forearms, tiny waist, and tight booty. It certainly seems as if all the hard work has paid off and that Lisa is looking healthier than ever thanks to her consistent self-care routine.

The Instagram model accessorized with a pair of white Nike sneakers and the only jewelry that she appeared to be wearing was her wedding ring. Lisa also carried her gym bag and a bottle of the energy drink that she’s currently promoting.

The entrepreneur, and founder of Miami Model Citizens, looked put together with a full face of makeup. She wore a bold brow, eyeliner, and plenty of mascara to draw attention to her brown eyes. Lisa swept some blusher across her cheeks and wore a pretty shade of pink lipstick.

The brunette bombshell chose to wear her hair in a casual style. She wore her hair in a side path and allowed her long wavy hair to fall down her back and shoulders.

Lisa appears to be climbing some stairs in the photograph. The glass doors behind Lisa showed the reflection of tall palm trees and a clear blue sky, a perfect day to be out and about. But it seemed as if Lisa had too much to do. In fact, her caption questioned if she will ever make it to the gym since it seemed as if she had many errands to run on that particular day.

Lisa has an astonishing following of over 2.3 million fans who regularly check in on the Latina beauty. It should, therefore, come as no surprise when this image has already amassed more than likes. Many followers also complimented the fitness guru by posting heart and smiley face emoji on her photo. Others took the time to post a short note of encouragement.

“No matter what you always look stunning!” a fan opined. Another fan expressed their belief in their favorite social media influencer and said, “Of course you’ll make it. You’re my hero!”

One fan had the guts to say what everyone else knows to be true when he said, “… Lisa, you can go to a party wearing gym clothes and still glow.”