Check Out These Black Friday Laptop Deals On Amazon

Black Friday is here, and for many shoppers, that means it’s time to replace that old laptop with a new one while potentially saving hundreds of dollars in the process. Amazon is still one of the best places to shop for a laptop this holiday season. Whether it’s a discounted MacBook or a Windows-powered machine, the retail giant has several options to choose from, across all price points.

As recapped in CNET‘s list of Amazon laptop deals for Black Friday, Apple’s newest MacBook Air model is available for as low as $899.99, which represents a nearly $200 discount off of the Cupertino, California, company’s original price of $1,099. Buyers can also save an additional $100 by choosing “No-Rush” shipping — those willing to tough it out and get their MacBook Air a little later than usual can save just a little bit more, a sacrifice that might be worth it.

Per Amazon‘s listing, the above pricing applies to the 128GB version, though shoppers can also save close to $200 on the 256GB model — which usually costs $1,299 — at the Black Friday price of $1,099.99. This option, however, does not come with the same “No-Rush” shipping option that is available for the cheaper model. Both machines come with a 13-inch display, an eight-generation dual-core Intel Core i5 processor, and 8GB RAM.

In relation to the above deal, the latest 13-inch MacBook Pro model is also available for $200 off the list price on Amazon — instead of paying $1,300, the machine is on sale for only $1,100 on Black Friday. Specifications include a quad-core Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage.

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Moving on to Windows machines, Amazon is selling the LG Gram 14 as an option for shoppers who want a powerful laptop that’s lighter than most competing devices — this particular model is selling for $1,200, or $300 off full pricing. The Gram 14, true to its name, comes with a 14-inch display, with basic specifications that also include an Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD storage.

Looking for a decent laptop on a tight budget? Per ZDNet, Amazon has a number of less expensive laptops on sale for Black Friday. These include the Acer Aspire 5 ($308, $41 off regular pricing) and the Aspire 1 ($230, $20 off), both of which come with 4GB RAM under the hood.

Finally, those interested in an entry-level laptop that runs on Google’s Chrome OS can purchase the Dell Chromebook 11 for only $74 instead of the full price of $129. The Chromebook 11, as noted, features an 11.6-inch display, 2GB RAM, 16GB storage, and an Intel Celeron processor.