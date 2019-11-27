‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Sadie Robertson Posts Breathtaking Wedding Photo To Instagram

Former Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson posted a breathtaking wedding photo to Instagram. She shared an image of herself and new husband Christian Huff in a woodland setting after they took their vows on the Robertson family farm with over 600 guests in attendance.

The couple is seen in the image standing on a gravel path, with trees surrounding them. Christian, handsome in a black tuxedo with accenting black bow tie and vest, is seen staring into the eyes of his stunning bride.

Sadie wore a satin white wedding dress that was strapless with a fitted bodice. The form-fitting gown flared out past her knees into a long train. The dress, unadorned with rhinestones or pearls, was simple and stunning; its only major accent was a large bow tied at the small of Sadie’s back.

With the gown, the motivational speaker wore opera-length, white satin gloves and pearl drop earrings.

Sadie kept her hairstyle simple. Her platinum hair was parted down the middle and fashioned in a low chignon at the nape of her neck. A neutral makeup palette complemented the classic overall look of her wedding style. In the photo, Sadie is sans a veil.

Christian also shared a photo of the couple, appearing to enter their wedding reception. The black-and-white image showed the twosome with their arms up victoriously in the air and smiling for family and friends.

This second photo allows fans a better look at Sadie’s stunning gown.

Famous friends of the couple attended the wedding, including actress Roma Downey and her husband, TV producer Mark Burnett, and America’s Funniest Home Videos host Alfonso Ribeiro.

Other celebrity pals sent their well-wishes to the couple via Instagram.

Sadie’s former Dancing with the Stars professional dance partner Mark Ballas called the image “gorgeous.”

TLC star of Outdaughtered Danielle Busby commented on Instagram, “congrats!”

Alfonso remarked on the social media site, “we had so much fun, love you guys.”

Sadie and Alfonso competed against one another on Season 19 of the ABC reality competition dance series. She and Mark Ballas came in second to the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star and his professional partner, Witney Carson, who won the season.

Christian and Sadie became engaged in June of this year after dating for one year and were given a blessing by her parents, former Duck Dynasty stars Willie and Korie Robertson, reported USA Today’s News Star.

Willie Robertson revealed that his daughter and new son-in-law would be headed “somewhere warm” for their honeymoon. He did not reveal where the couple would be vacationing for their first trip as husband and wife.