Former ‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Bristol Palin’s Ex, Dakota Meyer, Celebrates Thanksgiving With His Daughters

Former Teen Mom OG star Dakota Meyer recently took to Instagram to celebrate the fact that not all families are the same. The war veteran shared a heartwarming photo of himself and his two daughters as they prepare for Thanksgiving.

Meyer, who recently finalized his divorce from Bristol Palin, seemed to be at ease with the two young girls clamoring for his attention. Meyer and Palin share custody of Sailor Grace (3) and Atlee Bay (2), and it seems as if the war hero has settled well into his role as a single father. In fact, the dad-of-two looked delighted to be spending time with his daughters.

Meyer wore a black t-shirt, beige shorts, a black cap, and boots. Over his outfit, he also sported an apron which seemingly has Sailor and Atlee’s handprints on them. Right at the bottom of the apron, it appears as if Sailor may have signed her name with a heart.

The girls wore jeans, long t-shirts, and adorable gingerbread aprons. Sailor and Atlee appeared to be having the time of their lives as they hung onto their father. Judging by Meyer’s smile, he was also enjoying the moment.

The family were in the kitchen and it seems as if they were preparing to get dirty as they baked up some treats for the holiday. In the background, ingredients are piled on the kitchen counter.

As Meyer noted in his caption, they are not a “traditional family.” The Medal of Honor recipient is adjusting to what he calls “#singledadlife” and “#ourthanksgiving” and it seems as if he’s doing a splendid job.

The former reality star has a firm following of over 309,000 followers. Meyer shot to stardom even before marrying Palin as the second-youngest living Medal of Honor recipient. His followers include those who followed his life in Teen Mom as well as those who applaud his heroic war efforts.

Of course, this particular image has already racked up over likes. Fans loved seeing father and daughters spending some quality time together over the holidays. While many posted heart and smiley face emoji, some also commented on the pic.

“I love your Dad-ism! Hands on, smiling happy kids… that is family. I’m an angel Mom, so relish every moment of family,” a fan complimented Meyer.

A follower also noted, “You are such a good daddy! Happy Thanksgiving to you all.” Another fan tried to encourage the single dad by saying, “As long as you are in their lives, it’s fantastic. Keep up the great work!”