‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Star Kyle Richards Supports Her Sister Kim As She Gets ‘Dramatic’ New Smile

The Bravo veterans are clients of celebrity dentist Dr. Michael Apa.

Kyle Richards is smiling over her sister Kim’s latest decision. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star posted a video of her older sister at a consultation with Dr. Michael Apa, the celebrity dentist who transformed her own smile back in 2018.

Kyle posted an Instagram video of Kim, 55, as she visited the red hot cosmetic dentist to talk about her issues with her smile. In the video, Kim says she is not looking for “bigger” or “whiter” teeth, and that she trusts Apa to envision what is appropriate for her.

The doctor noted that like Kyle, Kim’s top teeth are hard to see when she is talking and that when she smiles she has to really strain to show her teeth. He vowed to reverse the problem. Apa also explained that Kyle’s results created so much buzz because the dental procedure she underwent instantly changed her face.

“It’s gonna do the same for you because you have the exact same facial structure,” Apa told Kim.

Apa promised a “shocking” and “dramatic” change for the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills regular.

In the caption to the video, Kyle said she can’t wait to see Kim’s new look.

“I’m so excited for my sister [Kim Richards],” Kyle wrote. “Cannot wait to see this transformation [Dr. Apa]! It really was a game-changer for me. Now I smile all the time.”

In the comment section to the post, fans wanted to know what the procedure entails.

“What is it!!! I want to know” one fan asked.

“Let’s see her new chompers!” another said of Kim.

” Your teeth are beautiful like the rest of you. I adore your sister Kim, I’m happy for her, she deserves happiness,” another told Kyle.

“Love you and Kim!!!” a fourth fan added. “Wish she was back on the show. Wishing Kim the biggest smile ever. Can’t wait to see the transformation.”

It is unclear why Kim’s consultation was filmed, but in his own post, Dr. Apa teased that fans can follow her journey.

Loading...

Although fans will have to wait to see Kim’s process unfold, Kyle’s followers have long heard her rave about her dentist, whose celebrity clients also include Uma Thurman, Ramona Singer, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

Last year, Kyle revealed that after she heard about Dr. Aopa’s work she started following him on Instagram. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills veteran then did her own research and decided that she would be “in the best hands” with him, according to Bravo.

Kyle noted that while her teeth weren’t “bad,” they were small and didn’t show enough when she smiled. She has been smiling ever since.