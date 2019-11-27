Cindy Prado Rocks Leather Pants & Thigh-High Boots On The Streets Of New York City

Model Cindy Prado cut a chic look in a pair of leather pants and thigh-high boots while she was in New York City recently. The beauty shared several photos of her modeling the outfit on Instagram, and she looked stunning.

The model’s update consisted of four photos and a video clip of her wearing the skintight black pants with an equally tight black turtleneck top. She donned a pair of white, thigh-high stiletto boots to give the outfit a stylish pop of color. The snug ensemble hugged her body, showing off her hourglass shape.

The beauty’s makeup included dark brows, smoky eyeshadow, contoured cheeks and a nude color on her lips. Her hair had a deep side part and was down in loose waves. For a bit of bling, she wore a wide, pearl bracelet. She sported a pair of black gloves and carried a small white handbag that matched her boots to complete the look.

Two of the photos showed Cindy from behind. In one snap, she stood in front of a building while looking over her shoulder at the camera. The second picture of her backside captured her as she stood in the street as a taxi passed by. Both shots gave her followers a nice look at her pert derrière in the tight pants.

Two other snaps showed Cindy from the front at a side angle as the crossed the busy streets. She stepped with confidence as she showed off her fabulous figure.

The video captured Cindy walking on a sidewalk near a busy intersection. She strutted her stuff as she made her way toward the person holding camera. As she came closer to the camera, she gave it a slight smile before walking by.

In the caption, She praised the hotel she stayed in during her visit to the Big Apple.

Her followers seemed to enjoy seeing Cindy in the sexy outfit.

“Damn girl you look great,” one follower said.

“You legit look incredible,” a second admirer wrote.

Loading...

Other fans were concerned for traffic in the area.

“I think that you were trying to cause an accident when you were walking across the road,” quipped a third fan.

“Omg you’re going to cause a traffic jam one day,” joked a fourth follower.

Cindy looks incredible in just about everything she wears, and this latest photoshoot proves that she doesn’t need to be wearing skimpy outfits to look incredible. That being said, she recently looked smoking hot in a pair of Daisy Dukes with a cop top.