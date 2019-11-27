Erin Andrews Speaks Out Over Claims She Was ‘Less Than Impressed’ With The Outcome Of ‘DWTS’

Dancing with the Stars co-host Erin Andrews has spoken out regarding a Twitter claim made by a viewer who remarked they felt Erin “looked less than impressed with the outcome” of Season 28.

A Twitter fan wrote they believed Andrews had a passive reaction to the announcement of the show’s mirrorball trophy winner. The social media user suggested that Andrews appeared to show no emotion after former The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown was named the overall winner of the season on Monday, November 25.

Participating cast members Hannah Brown, her partner Alan Bersten, Kel Mitchell and his partner Witney Carson, Ally Brooke and partner Sasha Farber, and Lauren Alaina and pro Gleb Savchenko were standing on stage alongside host Tom Bergeron and Andrews as the winners were announced.

The longtime DWTS co-host spent the final moments of the show’s current season waiting in anticipation to reveal that the reality star was declared the overall winner of the season and that Kel and Witney had come in second place.

People Magazine reported that when Brown was named the winner, one of the cameras reportedly captured Andrews standing emotionless. This was the moment the aforementioned Twitter user jumped upon. Shortly thereafter, Andrews responded to their observation with a stern remark regarding her reaction that was captured on the live show.

Give me a break. YOU CAN’T WIN IN THIS SITUATION. I’m standing next to the couple that just got second place. And if I had cheered, you’d be killing me for going against the Kel, Lauren, and Ally. Not that serious people! https://t.co/ocRWTbAtnJ — Erin Andrews (@ErinAndrews) November 26, 2019

Andrews followed that initial statement with the following remark on the social media sharing site.

Ahahahah you don’t get it. In this day and age, we can’t say a thing. You’ll get killed no matter what. I have to look dead into the camera bc people are threatening you don’t like a contestant. Sad, taken the fun out of it! Cheers! https://t.co/hVdb3DnD68 — Erin Andrews (@ErinAndrews) November 26, 2019

Fans were quick to comment on Andrews’ statements. While some agreed with her, other longtime viewers disagreed, stating she has shown a different reaction for past contestants of the reality dance competition series.

“I just looked at a video of Erin’s reaction when Bobby Bones (an unlikely winner) won. She was so happy she was literally jumping up and down — despite standing near the losers. Quite a sharp difference from last night’s reaction,” said one Twitter user of Andrews’ reported reaction to the Season 27 win by celebrity Bobby Bones.

“Lol so true Erin! I can’t imagine being under that kind of scrutiny on TV! You literally cannot do anything because it’s taken as some hidden sign of something else. It’s just crazy!” said a second commentator on the social media site.

Dancing with the Stars will reportedly not return to ABC for its spring season of programming. The series will likely be announced as part of the fall 2020 schedule, keeping with its new rotation of one season per year versus its former twice-yearly appearance.

When she is not co-hosting DWTS, Erin Andrews is a respected sports broadcaster who works for FOX Sports and currently reports for FOX NFL Sunday as part of their sideline coverage and features. She also reports for the MLB All-Star Game and World Series.