Hoda Kotb & Bethenny Frankel Stun In Bikinis At The Beach

Hoda and Bethenny are showing off their bikini bodies.

Hoda Kotb and Bethenny Frankel slipped into their bikinis during a fun beach trip in a snap posted to Instagram this week. The stunning photo showed the twosome as they enjoyed a day at the coast together in their swimwear, while Bethenny shared a very sweet message for the popular Today anchor shortly after she announced her engagement to boyfriend Joel Schiffman.

After Hoda revealed the exciting news live on the NBC morning show on November 26, Bethenny took to the social media site to share the love for her friend. The Real Housewives of New York City alum didn’t reveal when the snap was taken, though it appeared to be a throwback of the twosome.

In it, the friends could be seen with big smiles on their faces as they prepared to do a little paddle boarding together.

49-year-old Bethenny wowed as she proudly showed off her bikini body in a red two-piece. The mom to 9-year-old Brynn posed with her left hand on her hip as she flashed her fit and toned body for the camera in her halter neck two-piece.

Her fun bikini look was made up of a fire-engine red top with a thin string that stretched all the way around her torso which she paired with pretty skimpy low-rise briefs that elongated her toned torso.

The star also had a wide brimmed sunhat on her head with a string tied under her chin and rocked a pair of oversized sunglasses as she let her dark hair flow down.

As for Hoda, the 55-year-old beauty stunned as she opted for a strapless bikini for her fun day with the reality star and businesswoman.

The anchor rocked a pretty skimpy blue top with a twist design across the chest with a pair of matching blue bottoms with a similar design across the hip. The star appeared to be show off her undeniable natural beauty with minimal makeup and had her hair tied up and away from her face in a ponytail.

Both stunning ladies held on to a paddle as they flashed their megawatt smiles for the camera. While Bethenny had both feet on the board, Hoda put one foot on and kept the other on the sand.

The two ladies stood together with the sandy beach and some foliage visible behind them.

In the caption, the RHONY star shared a very sweet message for her friend and told her that “the best is yet to come.” She also added a number of hashtags to the post, including #FemaleEmpowerment.

The comments section was overrun with praise for the gorgeous twosome.

“That’s a whole lot of gorgeousness ladies!” one fan commented on the post, while another told Bethenny, “I love this friendship.”

“Two gorgeous ladies. I am jelly,” a third comment read.

Bethenny often proudly shows off all her hard work on her body on social media and pretty regularly treats her fans to glimpses of herself in different bikinis and swimsuits during her many vacations.