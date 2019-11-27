Hope Beel Sizzles In String Bikini During Tropical Getaway: ‘Doing The Most’

Hope Beel rocked a tiny two-piece during a trip to Turks and Caicos.

Hope Beel shared another gorgeous bikini photo with her fans while enjoying a sun-drenched getaway in Turks and Caicos. On Tuesday, the Texas-based fitness model took to Instagram to flaunt her fantastic figure in a tiny two-piece swimsuit that could barely contain her curves.

For Hope’s latest sizzling social media snapshot, she rocked a black string bikini featuring a vibrant, floral print. A few trumpet-shaped, fuchsia flowers were visible on her bathing suit, as well as a pink rose. The bikini included a triangle top with small cups. Because Hope is so voluptuous up top, she spilled out of the sides of the garment, exposing an eyeful of sideboob. Her swimsuit included a pair of cheeky bottoms with a low front and two thick straps on each side. The straps sat up high on her hips, showcasing her slender but toned torso. According to one of Hope’s tags, her swimsuit was from Ravish Sands.

Hope Beel was pictured posing on a white lounger. She reclined back in the outdoor chair, which was located on a shaded wooden patio. Hope’s photo was taken from the side, and her entire body was in the frame. This allowed Hope to flaunt her long, athletic legs, which were slightly bent at the knees. Hope posed with her left arm up, providing a clear view of her aforementioned sideboob. She was grasping the back of her hair in her hand.

Hope wore her long, chocolate-colored tresses down in beachy waves. For her beauty look, she sported a bold brow, dark eye makeup, and a matte pink lip. Hope gave the camera a sensual look as her stunning photo was snapped.

According to one of Hope’s Instagram tags, her photo was taken at one of the Beach Enclave private luxury villas in Turks and Caicos. In her caption, she informed her fans that she was “doing the most,” even though she appeared relaxed.

Over the course of a few hours, Hope Beel’s followers liked her photo almost 13,000 times. They also filled the comments section of her post with a variety of emoji, including heart-eye, fire, and “face throwing a kiss” emoji.

“You are the real wonder woman!!” wrote one fan.

Loading...

“A bronze goddess,” another remarked.

“OMG I am dumbstruck,” read a third response to Hope’s photo.

Hope Beel has shared quite a few photos from her Turks and Caicos trip with her admirers. Earlier this month, she uploaded a set of snapshots that were taken on a boat. In one of them, the bikini-clad model was posing with a pal who was also wearing a revealing two-piece.