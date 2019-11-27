Heidi Klum Flaunts Sideboob In Topless Instagram Pic

Heidi Klum shared a new Instagram update today as she revealed that she was enjoying a getaway. The photo showed the supermodel posing with her back facing the camera as she went topless. She sat in such a way that her left sideboob was on full display, while the rest of her body was censored by her pose and the lighting.

Heidi sat upright and wore her hair down straight, which she brushed behind her shoulders. Her locks were fairly long, reaching the midpoint of her back. She placed her left hand on the back of her head, as she accessorized with a thin band on one finger. She seemingly held her right arm in front while bending her elbows.

The Queen Of Drags host was seen posing outdoors with a fairly blurry backdrop. However, it appeared as though she were near a pool with a thin, rectangular design. Besides that, it was difficult to know where she was since she only hinted that she was “somewhere else.” Her Instagram stories, however, revealed that she was spending her time with her husband, Tom Kaulitz.

Fans left plenty of nice compliments in the comments section.

“Wow! I didn’t think paradise could be improved but I was very wrong!” raved a follower.

“She doesn’t Age does she?” observed an admirer.

“D****mmmmmnnnn what a life,” wrote a fan.

“Good morning to you! And even greater morning for me now!” expressed a fourth Instagram user.

In addition, Tom was seen lounging outdoors, as Heidi decorated the video clip with bouncing soccer balls. The Tokio Hotel guitarist was rocking a beard and pulling his hair back, wearing a loose white shirt and dark pants in Heidi’s Instagram story. The duo sat between a table with a blue top, with a bed also visible in the background as they stayed inside a room with high wooden beams and a white curtain enclosure. It appeared the couple was having a good time together, with the photo likely being taken in a similar location as her topless pic.

Previously, Heidi shared another topless pic on Instagram over the summer. The stunner was snapped during her honeymoon, as she was photographed in the water on her back with an eye-catching, bright pink pool floatie that mimicked the appearance of a woman’s chest. Heidi wore light pink bikini bottoms and was smiling widely as she closed her eyes and spread her legs apart, the sun shining down on her.