UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Goes Braless Under Silver Dress: ‘Holiday Shoot’

Arianny Celeste took to Instagram to share a sneak peek of her holiday photoshoot for Girlfriend Box, which is a curated subscription box that the UFC octagon girl founded.

In a series of two images, the model wore a shiny silver dress that had a spaghetti strap over one shoulder and a cold shoulder style with an extravagant ruffle on the other side. The ruffle extended between Arianny’s breasts and ended at her navel. It appears as if the businesswoman did not wear a bra underneath the stylish frock.

The brunette beauty’s long highlighted hair fell in ringless curls over her shoulder and down her back. Arianny’s face shimmered with artfully applied highlights and bronzer. Pink eyeshadow, winged black eyeliner, and pink lipstick completed the glamorous, festive look. The UFC ring girl had a dark painted manicure that popped next to the silver dress. Arianny accessorized with long sparkly earrings and two bracelets that fans likely recognize because she wears them often.

In the first picture, Arianny looked at the camera, and the crop showed off her outfit almost to her knees. The second shot was a closeup of the model’s upper body and glam makeup. She had one hand touching her hair, and her eyes closed, revealing the full effect of her shimmery eye makeup.

The Overhaulin‘ star’s Instagram followers loved the post with more than 25,000 hitting the “like” button. Plus, over 300 people also took the time to leave some kind words for Arianny in the comments section on the popular social media platform.

“Damn Arianny Celeste, you look so gorgeous in your two photos, baby,” exclaimed a follower.

“All-time, most beautiful ring girl! And so much more. I wish I could go on a date lol with you,” another fan wrote, including fire and laughing emoji.

“Shine bright like a diamond,” replied a third Instagram user with a diamond emoji, referencing the shimmery color of the dress.

“Looks like a holiday, but those photos got me shot bad,” a fourth wrote complete with a crying laughing emoji.

In her Instagram story, Arianny showed off the set for the holiday photo shoot. Arianny also gave followers a glimpse of the makeup artist perfecting her makeup for the shoot. Then she posted clips and stills of herself and the other models posing as the photographer snapped photos.

The Inquisitr previously reported that the model wore a pink bikini and flaunted her curves while claiming that she mixed business with pleasure during the photos shoot that produced the sexy image.