‘The Walking Dead’ Showrunner Wants Andrew Lincoln To Return To The TV Series

Angela Kang reveals that she would be happy for Andrew Lincoln to return to 'The Walking Dead.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses AMC’s The Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

Ever since Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) departed AMC’s The Walking Dead in Season 9, viewers have been waiting for his return. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, this will occur via a trio of movies based on Rick and his life after he was rescued by Anne/Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh). However, according to an interview with Deadline, the series showrunner, Angela Kang, would be happy for Lincoln to return to the TV series.

When quizzed about the potential of Lincoln returning to The Walking Dead, she offered up the following information.

“Not this season, but man, I would love it if he did… The door is always open. Andy, you can come back any time”

When Lincoln left The Walking Dead, he explained that he felt the need to spend more time with his family. However, even though he had left the TV series, his character would still feature in the upcoming movies.

In the TV series, Rick was injured when he blew up a bridge to prevent a horde of walkers from crossing. The remaining characters believed that he died. However, Anne, who is a member of a secret group that will be featured further in the third Walking Dead series, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, managed to rescue him. He was last seen being flown away via helicopter. The movies will continue on from this event.

Jackson Lee Davis / AMC

While Lincoln may not be making an imminent return in front of the camera, Kang also revealed that she had tried to get the actor on board behind the scenes.

“You know we were talking about having him direct something for a while, but then he wanted to focus on some acting stuff, and he didn’t want to drop out on us at the last minute if something came along,” Kang said.

As yet, there is no news from Lincoln regarding whether or not he would consider returning to The Walking Dead. However, with the door still open and the series showrunner actively encouraging the actor to return, fans are hopeful they will see Rick return to the small screen at some point in the future. Until then, they will just have to wait for the movies to premiere in order to find out more about this character.

Episode 8 was the midseason finale for Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, AMC has confirmed the series will return in February 2020.