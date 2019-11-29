These Are The 5 Best Black Friday TV Deals At Best Buy

Looking for a great deal on a TV? Best Buy is the place to go on Black Friday.

When it comes to shopping on Black Friday, many are often looking to get the best deal possible on a television. Best Buy is one of the most ideal places to go shopping for numerous items on the busiest retail day of the year and it seems 2019 will be no different. While Best Buy has a lot of items in its big ad for this year, the deals on TVs are plentiful.

Those planning on braving the crowds of Black Friday 2019 are typically in need of an item not available online. Dealing with the insane lines and crazy shoppers could pay off, as really big TVs are available for a really inexpensive price.

Massive TVs from Best Buy from manufacturers such as Samsung, Insignia, LG, and many others are on sale this year. It can be difficult, however, to determine just which one is the perfect fit. With more and more intelligence needed in a smart TV for the numerous apps now used for streaming, there are some good options available for purchase that will be on sale. Here are five of the best.

Samsung – 70″ Class – LED – 6 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR for $549.99

One of the best pictures around for the ultimate low price, this Samsung is the best deal out there. This one is likely going to go fast, but Best Buy locations will try to have a number of them in stock at each store. The built-in Wi-Fi and integrated apps is worth the purchase alone, but the low price for Black Friday makes it even better. Typically $899.99, this sale price will save shoppers $350, making this TV a relative steal.

Samsung – 75″ Class – LED – NU6900 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR for $749.99

For an extra $200, springing for this bigger Samsung wouldn’t be a bad idea. With very similar specifications to the 70″ one listed above, the bigger picture makes for an even crisper viewing experience, which accounts for the extra monetary cost.

Insignia 58″ class smart 4K TV – Fire TV Edition for $199.99

This particular model is available only at Best Buy and can be purchased online now with savings of $280. With this Insignia model, Amazon’s popular Fire TV is built right into it, allowing consumers to download all of their favorite apps and games directly onto the TV.

LG – 55″ Class – LED – UK6090PUA Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR for $299.99

Loading...

Some just don’t need — or have the space for — a monster-sized TV, though they still want a clear, crisp picture. That’s exactly what LG delivers with this model. The Smart TV functions allow great apps like Hulu and Netflix to be accessed with one simple click and stream freely with a good WiFi connection.

For $300, it’s almost as if they’re giving this model away. A couple of years ago, this TV would have sold for more than twice that cost.

Samsung – 65″ Class – LED – NU6900 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR for $479.99

Samsung may have a number of models on this list, but Best Buy is offering plenty of them at great prices on Black Friday. At less than $500, this huge television — which boasts a beautiful picture along with incredible sound — can be purchased. The quality is such that it makes viewers feel like they are sitting in a theater. With two HDMI connections, gaming systems or home movie devices can be connected with ease.