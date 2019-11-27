Kelly Brook Sizzles In Cleavage-Baring Red Bathing Suit, Goes Swimming With A Pig

Kelly Brook shared some throwback photos from her recent trip to the Bahamas.

Kelly Brook took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a few vacation photos with her fans. In the series of snapshots, the voluptuous British bombshell was rocking a red bathing suit. She was joined by a porcine beachgoer in one of the incredible images.

Kelly Brook officially turned 40-years-old on Saturday, but she and her boyfriend, 33-year-old model Jeremy Parisi, decided to celebrate her milestone birthday early by jetting off to the Bahamas for a romantic, sun-drenched getaway. Kelly shared a few photos on social media during their trip, which came to an end over the weekend. She’d only been back home for about three days when she took to Instagram to inform her followers that she was already missing the sun and the sand. In the photo accompanying this post, Kelly was pictured sitting in the wet sand of a gorgeous beach.

The former glamor model rocked a red one-piece swimsuit with a deep V-neck that showed off her famously bountiful cleavage. She posed right on the edge of the water, where she gave the camera a side view of her curvaceous figure. Kelly had her left leg stretched out in front of her, while her right knee was slightly bent. The Heart Radio host wore her waist-length brunette tresses in beachy waves that looked like they’d been dampened by a little sea spray.

Kelly Brook sported full eye makeup for her seaside photoshoot, but her lips were a soft, natural shade of pink. She flashed her stunning smile for the camera as she tilted her head and struck a perfect modeling pose.

The second throwback photo that Kelly shared with her 1.2 million followers gave her admirers a better view of the front of her red bathing suit, which featured a round silver embellishment right below the bust. Her cleavage was on full display in her low-cut top as she waded in knee-deep water. Kelly had a companion in this photo, but it wasn’t her boyfriend; it was one of the famous swimming feral pigs that inhabit Big Major Cay, which is also known as “Pig Island.”

In Kelly’s third photo, she’s pictured sitting on a wooden swing with her legs crossed. Her seat is suspended just inches above the ocean by thick ropes. Kelly’s legs look slick with seawater, and they’re partially submerged in the sparkling blue-green liquid that stretches out far behind her.

Out of Kelly Brook’s three throwback vacation photos, the second one with the pig has proved to be the most popular with Kelly’s Instagram followers; it has received over 75,000 likes so far. The swing photo currently has slightly more than 52,000 likes, and the sandy seaside snapshot is in third place with just over 34,000 likes.

The red bathing suit isn’t the only beachwear that Kelly Brook packed for her Bahamas vacation. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she’s pictured doing a handstand in a bikini in another photo taken during her trip.