‘RHOC’ Star Kelly Dodd Considers Moving Jolie To New York After Getting Engaged To Rick Leventhal

Kelly Dodd shares her daughter with ex-husband Michael.

Kelly Dodd wants to move her daughter, 13-year-old Jolie, from Orange County to New York City after getting engaged to Fox News correspondent Rick Leventhal.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Real Housewives of Orange County cast member said that while Jolie, who she shares with ex-husband Michael Dodd, is currently enrolled in school near her home in Newport Beach, California, she would love to take her to the East Coast and enroll her in high school in the Big Apple.

“I would like Jolie to come to high school out here, on the East Coast,” Dodd explained.

While some fans would be sad to see Dodd leave her role on The Real Housewives of Orange County, her co-star Tamra Judge loved the idea of parting ways with her, as they feuded for nearly the entirety of Season 14.

As fans may have heard, Vicki Gunvalson has been quite vocal with the fact that she is not impressed with Dodd’s quickie engagement to Leventhal, which came after just three months of dating. As she explained to Entertainment Tonight, Dodd doesn’t appear to be thinking about Jolie.

“I don’t understand it. I have two children and my kids know [my fiancé, Steve Lodge], Steve asked for their permission and hand in marriage. I just don’t understand it. She’s known him three months,” Gunvalson pointed out.

Dodd and Leventhal first confirmed their romance in August, just weeks after Dodd revealed that she had split from plastic surgeon Brian Reagan after several months of on-and-off dating.

“Marriage is a huge, huge undertaking and a commitment, and she’s been married two times before,” Vicki added. “I don’t understand the reason why they’re rushing. Is she pregnant? Like, I don’t understand. Take your time, slow down.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Dodd also spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the possibility of quitting her role on The Real Housewives of Orange County and joining the cast of The Real Housewives of New York City. As she explained, she feels like she fits in much better with the women of the East Coast and counts a number of them — including Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, and Dorinda Medley — as friends.

“Like, I’m really good friends with them. I talk to them on the phone all the time. So, I mean, it would be, like, a nice transition, perhaps. I mean, I would like to get a job transfer,” she shared.