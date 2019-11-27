Lauren Alaina Shows Off Killer ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Body In Zip-Up Orange Jumpsuit

The country singer was on fire on 'Good Morning America' in a burnt orange outfit.

Lauren Alaina is reminding fans she was on fire on Dancing with the Stars. The 25-year-old country music star stunned in a burnt orange zip-front jumpsuit the morning after landing in fourth place on the ABC celebrity ballroom competition.

Lauren posted a photo to Instagram, which showed her slaying in the stunning corduroy one-piece suit from WeWoreWhat just a few hours after she and pro partner Gleb Savchenko took the red-eye to New York City to appear on Good Morning America. The outfit features puffy sleeves, a zippered front with pockets, and flared bottoms. The ’70s-style suit hugs Lauren’s curves in all the right places as she poses for the photo with confidence.

In the pic, Lauren is leaning against a lit-up wall at the Good Morning America Studios. The blond beauty’s hair is in waves, and she paired the jaw-dropping jumpsuit with colorful pointy toe shoes from Staud Clothing. The American Idol alum tagged hair and makeup artist Meri Gray Fernandes in the caption of her pic as she posted one of her signature puns, this time about her zippy outfit.

In the comments section to the post, fans and famous friends, including singer Jamie Lynn Spears, music director Michel Orland, and Dancing with the Stars co-host Erin Andrews, reacted to Lauren’s amazing look. Many comments posted fire emoji and other fans posted puns, as Lauren is known for doing on her social media posts.

“Lauren…your body is BANGING I tell you,” one commenter wrote.

“JumpSHOOOOT YOU LOOK GOOD,” another fan chimed in.

“Damn your whole body changed! So long and lean,” a third fan noted.

“Girrrrlll, all that samba did your body GOOD!! You look AMAAAAZING!! And your beautiful soul matches,” another added.

Loading...

In October, Lauren revealed that she lost a whopping 25 pounds since competing on Dancing with the Stars. While the flowing gowns she wore on the celebrity ballroom often made it hard to see her body transformation, her orange jumpsuit look makes it clear that all of her hard work in rehearsals with Gleb and on the dance floor really paid off.

As for how she’ll stay in DWTS shape, Lauren works with a personal trainer. But she told Us Weekly she had plans to join a dance class in Nashville once Dancing with the Stars is done.

In addition to debuting her rockin’ jumpsuit, Lauren Alaina debuted her new music video on Good Morning America. Her Dancing with the Stars partner Gleb is her co-star in the clip for the song “Getting Good.”