Priyanka Chopra Surprises Sleepy, Shirtless Nick Jonas With A Puppy In New Instagram Video

Priyanka Chopra gave her Instagram followers a behind-the-scenes glimpse at how she gifted her husband Nick Jonas his surprise anniversary gift. In the latest video on her page, the former Quantico star is recording Nick as she brings the present to their bedroom. When she wakes him, he realizes that his wife of almost one year has bought him a German Shepherd puppy.

It seems like it was love at first sight for the dog since he can be seen licking the “Jealous” singer and trying to play with him. Nick, on the other hand, seems very groggy and disoriented in the clip. It looks like he says “What?” a couple of times before he finally realized what was happening.

“So much cute in the same frame,” Priyanka wrote in her caption. “Happy almost anniversary, baby.”

Priyanka’s followers gushed over the clip in the comments section.

“Aww this’s the cutest thing ever,” one commenter wrote.

“Awww the cutest reaction ever,” another added, before including two heart-eye emoji to their comment. “Love you guys so much.”

“You guys are adorable. I am not crying,” a third fan commented, with two crying emoji.

“You and Nick are the cutest,” a fourth fan gushed. “Congratulations on the almost anniversary you two.”

The actress’ Instagram video has been viewed almost 500,000 times. Nick posted the clip on his page first, though, and his video currently has more than 1 million views. According to his caption, he and Priyanka have decided to name the dog Gino.

“Pri came home with the absolute best surprise this morning,” he wrote in the Instagram caption. “I haven’t stopped smiling since I woke up this morning and finally realized what was going on. Thank you @priyankachopra ”

Loading...

Gino already has his own Instagram account with a follower count of over 100,000 already. So far, he’s following three individuals on the platform — Nick, Priyanka, and Diana Chopra, the actress’ pet chihuahua.

Gino currently has three photos up on his page. Nick is cuddling him in two of them, and in one of those photos, they look like they’re both about to take a nap together on the floor. The photo has been liked over 60,000 times since it was posted and over 730 people have commented on it. The most recent photo on Gino’s account is a “selfie” in which the pooch is staring adorably at the camera while he plays with a green plush toy. The photo has accumulated over 36,000 likes so far and close to 350 comments.