Best Places For Thanksgiving Dinner In Walt Disney World

Just because you're enjoying the magic of Disney doesn't mean you can't have a true Thanksgiving meal.

If you’re going to spend the Thanksgiving holiday on vacation, you still may want to find a place to get a traditional “Turkey Day” meal. Walt Disney World is indeed open on Thanksgiving day as it is every single day of the year, and you don’t have to do without your holiday favorites. There are a number of great places to get a traditional Thanksgiving meal either in the parks or in the resorts, and here is all you need to know.

Walt Disney World has all four main theme parks open on Thursday, November 28, 2019, and one of its water parks as well. There are literally hundreds of great locations to grab a meal with any type of food in WDW, but for those wanting a straight-up holiday meal, you aren’t out of luck.

Many of the table-service locations around Walt Disney World offer up Thanksgiving dinner, but they’ll have their regular menus as well. Here are some of the places you can go on Thursday for turkey, stuffing, and some of the other fixin’s that you’ve come to love every year in late November.

Magic Kingdom

The Crystal Palace

The Plaza Restaurant

Cinderella’s Royal Table

Liberty Tree Tavern

One of the best options for Thanksgiving dinner is Liberty Tree Tavern in Magic Kingdom, and the official website of Walt Disney World details it all. You can get a family-style feast including all-you-care-to-eat roasted turkey breast, pot roast, carved pork roast, and all kinds of traditional sides.

Danny Cox

Epcot

Akershus Royal Banquet Hall – Germany

Le Cellier – Canada

Rose & Crown Dining Room – United Kingdom

Coral Reef Restaurant

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

The Hollywood Brown Derby

Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Tusker House Restaurant

Rainforest Cafe

Tiffins

Disney Springs

T-REX

Paddlefish

STK Orlando

The BOATHOUSE

Rainforest Cafe

House of Blues Restaurant & Bar

Planet Hollywood

Terralina Crafted Italian

Raglan Road

Paradiso 37

Walt Disney World Resort Hotels

Whispering Canyon Cafe – Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Chef Mickey’s, The Wave, and California Grill – Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Olivia’s Cafe – Disney’s Old Key West Resort

Boatwright’s Dining Hall – Disney’s Port Orleans Resort: Riverside

The Turf Club Bar & Grill – Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort

Narcoossee’s and Victoria & Albert’s – Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Please note that menus are subject to change at anytime and could be altered due to availability. Reservations are highly recommended for all table-service locations in Walt Disney World.

If you aren’t fortunate enough to get a reservation at one of the table-service locations that serves Thanksgiving dinner at Walt Disney World, you aren’t totally out of luck. Some quick-service locations and food wagons do serve the massive turkey legs in the parks, and they’re not a bad option.