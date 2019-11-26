Best Places For Thanksgiving Dinner In Walt Disney World

If you’re going to spend the Thanksgiving holiday on vacation, you still may want to find a place to get a traditional “Turkey Day” meal. Walt Disney World is indeed open on Thanksgiving day as it is every single day of the year, and you don’t have to do without your holiday favorites. There are a number of great places to get a traditional Thanksgiving meal either in the parks or in the resorts, and here is all you need to know.
Walt Disney World has all four main theme parks open on Thursday, November 28, 2019, and one of its water parks as well. There are literally hundreds of great locations to grab a meal with any type of food in WDW, but for those wanting a straight-up holiday meal, you aren’t out of luck.
Many of the table-service locations around Walt Disney World offer up Thanksgiving dinner, but they’ll have their regular menus as well. Here are some of the places you can go on Thursday for turkey, stuffing, and some of the other fixin’s that you’ve come to love every year in late November.
Magic Kingdom
- The Crystal Palace
- The Plaza Restaurant
- Cinderella’s Royal Table
- Liberty Tree Tavern
One of the best options for Thanksgiving dinner is Liberty Tree Tavern in Magic Kingdom, and the official website of Walt Disney World details it all. You can get a family-style feast including all-you-care-to-eat roasted turkey breast, pot roast, carved pork roast, and all kinds of traditional sides.
Epcot
- Akershus Royal Banquet Hall – Germany
- Le Cellier – Canada
- Rose & Crown Dining Room – United Kingdom
- Coral Reef Restaurant
Disney’s Hollywood Studios
- The Hollywood Brown Derby
Disney’s Animal Kingdom
- Tusker House Restaurant
- Rainforest Cafe
- Tiffins
Disney Springs
- T-REX
- Paddlefish
- STK Orlando
- The BOATHOUSE
- Rainforest Cafe
- House of Blues Restaurant & Bar
- Planet Hollywood
- Terralina Crafted Italian
- Raglan Road
- Paradiso 37
Walt Disney World Resort Hotels
- Whispering Canyon Cafe – Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Chef Mickey’s, The Wave, and California Grill – Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- Olivia’s Cafe – Disney’s Old Key West Resort
- Boatwright’s Dining Hall – Disney’s Port Orleans Resort: Riverside
- The Turf Club Bar & Grill – Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort
- Narcoossee’s and Victoria & Albert’s – Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
Please note that menus are subject to change at anytime and could be altered due to availability. Reservations are highly recommended for all table-service locations in Walt Disney World.
If you aren’t fortunate enough to get a reservation at one of the table-service locations that serves Thanksgiving dinner at Walt Disney World, you aren’t totally out of luck. Some quick-service locations and food wagons do serve the massive turkey legs in the parks, and they’re not a bad option.
