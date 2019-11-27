Paulina Gretzky Shares Adorable Video Of Son Following In Dad’s Footsteps In Rare Instagram Post

Paulina Gretzky is teaching her son to follow in his dad’s footsteps.

The model took to Instagram for a rare glimpse into her family life, sharing a video of 3-year-old River taking an impressive swing at a golf ball while his dad, PGA pro Dustin Johnson, looked on. The video, which was Paulina’s first post on the social media site since giving fans a glimpse of her Halloween costume nearly a month ago, drew a big reaction from fans.

“Chip off the old block,” one fan said.

“The talent in that family,” another wrote, adding a series of fire emoji.

Some questioned whether the toddler might be following his mom’s lineage and going into hockey instead. Paulina is the daughter of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky, ensuring their kids have plenty of athletic genes.

Paulina and Dustin’s kids have been in the sports spotlight quite a bit in recent months. As Golf Digest noted, Dustin shared the spotlight with his kids during one of the biggest weeks of his sports years.

“It’s been a big and busy week for the Gretzky children,” the April report noted.

“Before dad put together an out-of-nowhere runner-up finish at the 2019 Masters, it was Tatum who captured the hearts and minds of the internet with a tiny tumble at the Par 3 Contest.”

Pictures showed the couple’s oldest son walking with his dad and taking an adorable spill at the contest, which traditionally draws family members of the PGA pros.

The post was a rarity for Paulina, who has cut back significantly on her social media posting in the last year. Once known for sharing skin-baring pictures on Instagram, Paulina took a major step back from social media last year amid rumors that her relationship with Dustin was on the rocks.

A few weeks later, Dustin took to Twitter to address the rumors, saying that the two were still doing fine despite going through some unspecified difficult times.

“Every relationship goes through its ups and downs, but most importantly, we love each other very much and are committed to being a family,” the PGA star wrote. “Thank you for your love and support.”

Since the drama fizzled out, Paulina’s Instagram posting frequency has dropped off considerably, making the video of River playing golf that much more rare. This appears to be just the second time that one of Paulina’s children has made an appearance on her Instagram page, coming more than four years after she shared a picture of Tatum sitting inside a gift box at Christmas time.