‘Vikings: Valhalla’ Is Set To Start Filming Next Year In Ireland, According To Michael Hirst

Netflix will be producing the 'Vikings' spinoff series that will be set approximately 100 years after the events unfolding in Season 6 of the History Channel series.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Netflix is set to produce the new Vikings spinoff series called Vikings: Valhalla. While news is still scant regarding the new series, the creator of the original History Channel series has revealed further details to TV Guide.

Already, fans of the original hit historical drama series know that the new series will be set approximately 100 years after the events currently unfolding in Vikings. A brand new set of characters will include famous Vikings — Leif Erikson, Freydis, Harald Harada. In addition, William the Conqueror, who was descended from the Vikings, will also be included in Vikings: Valhalla.

While this is a good starting point for the storyline and viewers are already turning to the history books in order to find out more about these characters, others are curious to know just how long they will have to wait before the new series will premiere on Netflix. After all, there is usually a decent length of time between network announcements and actual premiere dates. However, Michael Hirst, who will still be involved in the new series, believes the wait should not be too substantial.

“I think it’s hopefully starting shooting next year and I’m looking forward to going back to Ireland and watching and contributing what I can,” Hirst told TV Guide.

With shooting expected to commence next year, it looks likely that the first season of Vikings: Valhalla will line up nicely to premiere after Season 6 of Vikings concludes. Season 6 is the final season for the series, with Hirst previously saying he already had an ending in sight for that series, which delved into the story of Ragnar Lothbrok and his sons. While Season 6 of Vikings is set to premiere next month, the season runs for 20 episodes and is usually broken up into two parts.

This means that the final segment of Vikings will likely not air until this time next year and conclude in 2021. It seems possible that the new Netflix series could premiere at some point after that date in either 2021 or 2022. However, an official announcement from Netflix is yet to be made regarding the premiere date for Season 1 of the new series.

Michael Hirst, who wrote all episodes for the original series, will be on board for the new series. However, he has given over the writing helm to Jeb Stuart (Die Hard) and a team of writers. He did state, though, that he may still be involved with writing some of the episodes.

History Channel’s Vikings is set to premiere its sixth and final season on December 4.