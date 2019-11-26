Vicki Gunvalson Announces She’s Engaged To Steve Lodge On ‘RHOC,’ Find Out How The Cast Reacted

The couple got engaged in April.

Vicki Gunvalson will be seen sharing her engagement news with her Real Housewives of Orange County co-stars on tonight’s new episode of Season 14.

In a sneak peek at the episode shared by AOL, Gunvalson welcomes her castmates, including Tamra Judge, Emily Simpson, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Shannon Beador to her home after teasing them with a big “surprise.” Then, after her guests arrive, Gunvalson flaunts her engagement ring shamelessly until Kirschenheiter takes notice and points out the 5-carat ring on her co-star’s finger.

“Are you serious? Oh my God!” Kirschenheiter screams.

As for the rest of the cast, they were yelping with joy as Judge suggested that they can celebrate Gunvalson’s exciting news during their upcoming trip to Miami, Florida.

As the scene of The Real Housewives of Orange County continued, Judge was seen telling cameras in her cast confessional that that Gunvalson’s love tank is “finally full.” During prior seasons of the show, Gunvalson has been seen speaking about her love tank frequently and the way in which her last love interests have failed to fill it.

Gunvalson and Lodge got engaged in April of this year after three years of dating. Shortly thereafter, the longtime reality star announced their engagement news to her fans and followers on Instagram.

Before striking up a romance with Lodge after meeting at a charity event, Gunvalson was involved in a years-long relationship with Brooks Ayers, who was caught lying about a cancer diagnosis during a season of The Real Housewives of Orange County years ago.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Gunvalson opted to keep her engagement away from the Bravo TV cameras earlier this year and recently revealed that Lodge is also hoping to keep their big day off-camera.

While attending the BravoCon fan convention earlier this month, Gunvalson opened up about her thoughts on tying the knot with Lodge and revealed that she and her soon-to-be husband have a few different ideas in mind for their upcoming nuptials.

“We’re toying with just him and I going to my condo in Puerto Vallarta and getting married on the beach and then we’re toying with a big wedding, then we’re toying with just the kids,” Gunvalson explained to Parade on November 18.

Prior to filming on the 14th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Bravo TV announced that they were demoting Gunvalson from a full-time position to a “friend” role on their show.