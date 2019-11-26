‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap: Abby Struggles To Stay Strong

The Young and the Restless recap for Tuesday, November 26 brings big problems for Cane (Daniel Goddard) as Colin (Tristan Rogers) implicates him in the scheme to take Katherine’s money from Devon (Bryton James). Plus, Nick (Joshua Morrow) helps Devon feel better while Abby (Melissa Ordway) deals with a crisis at the hotel.

Devon and Nick talked at Society. They discussed Nick’s disappointment at dropping out of the race for the city council. Then Devon admitted that he felt like a fool over giving Cane Katherine’s money so quickly. Nick reassured Devon that he is a good guy, and they both agreed that things should work out for the best. After all, Devon and Nick both have a lot to be thankful for. Later, Sharon (Sharon Case) and Nick caught up, and they also commiserated over Nick dropping out, but he said he planned to do more work with New Hope.

At the Maldives, Jill (Jess Walton) wondered how Colin paid for his room, but her ex-husband failed to provide an answer. Chance (Donny Boaz) showed up, and he accused Colin of faking the new pages of the will because there is no way Tucker would scam anybody. Then, Cane came in, and Colin revealed that he and Cane were in on the con together, which Cane vehemently denied. Colin insisted that Cane hired Amanda (Mishael Morgan), and Jill wondered if Cane was trying to punish Devon. Cane denied it and promised to clear his name.

Back at Adam’s (Mark Grossman) penthouse, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) rearranged the furniture, and Adam was okay with that. He worried about Chelsea’s relationship with Nick, but Chelsea worried about Connor (Judah Mackey) and school. Unfortunately, the parents got terrible news from the principal — he recommended that they home school Connor. Chelsea felt guilty, and Adam told her she had no reason to feel bad. He noted that they’re doing their best for Connor. Sharon also showed up, and she advised Adam and Chelsea to put Connor’s emotional well being over schoolwork for now until he feels better.

Finally, Abby (Melissa Ordway) roped Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) into helping her repair the hotel’s image. Abby also got Chloe to give her the lowdown on Chance Chancellor. Then, two loud women came in excited about all the drama at The Grand Phoenix. They explained that they were there for a cosplay convention and brought real jewels with them to wear. Abby advised them that their rooms were equipped with a safe, and she helped them get settled. Later, the two hotel guests screamed when they realized their jewelry had been stolen, and Abby had another crisis on her hands.