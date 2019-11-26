Is Walt Disney World Open On Thanksgiving 2019?

One of the best vacation destinations isn't a bad place to be on Thanksgiving.

Some people feel as if Thanksgiving is a time to be at home with your family, but there’s no reason not to spend it with them somewhere else. Walt Disney World is an incredible vacation destination throughout the entire year and that includes “Turkey Day” as it is open on all holidays. Yes, the parks in Central Florida will have operating hours and give you so much to be thankful for in a magical fashion.

There is no day of the year that the parks of Walt Disney World are not open, and that includes all holidays. As is the typical way of doing things, Mickey Mouse and the whole gang will be available for meet-and-greets while the attractions will be operating on Thanksgiving 2019.

The official website of Walt Disney World does have a listing of the park hours for Thursday, November 28, 2019, and there is plenty for which to be thankful. All four of the main theme parks will be open while one water park and Disney Springs are going to be open as well.

Believe it or not, it does get cool enough in Orlando to not get into the pools, but Typhoon Lagoon is still there if you want to go. On Thanksgiving day, the water park will be open from 10 a.m until 5 p.m. for your speed slide enjoyment.

With new holiday magic this year at Walt Disney World Resort, there’s never been a better time to visit – especially when you are a Florida Resident! https://t.co/c0Uw42BjnY pic.twitter.com/yBthIlLtbD — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) November 26, 2019

The four main theme parks of Walt Disney World will have operating hours as well and most are open late with plenty of entertainment.

Magic Kingdom: 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Epcot: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. with Extra Magic Hours of 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. with Extra Magic Hours of 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Magic Kingdom will have multiple parades and shows during the day with the Happily Ever After fireworks taking place at 10 p.m. Over at Epcot, the limited-time “Epcot Forever” nighttime spectacular will be taking place at 9 p.m.

Loading...

Disney’s Hollywood Studios will have two nighttime shows for guests to enjoy on Thanksgiving, but you’ll have to choose one or the other. Both Fantasmic! and Jingle Bell, Jingle Bam! will be taking place at 9 p.m. on Thursday evening.

Over at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Rivers of Light – We Are One will run at both 6:15 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

For those who are looking to get a bit of shopping or dining in without dealing with the crowds of the parks, you can head over to Disney Springs. On Thanksgiving, the massive shopping district will be open from 10 a.m. until midnight with the NBA Experience open from noon on Thursday until 11 p.m.