Blond Bombshell Sierra Skye Shows Off Her Incredible Figure In Strappy Bikini

Temperatures may be cooling off, but model Sierra Skye heated up Instagram Tuesday with her latest update, in which she put her curves on display in a sexy, strappy bikini.

The beauty’s two-piece bathing suit was unique in that it featured a short-sleeved top with a low-cut neckline. It also had long around straps that wrapped around her upper abdomen and waistline more than once, calling attention to her voluptuous chest and slender midsection. The bottoms had high-cut legs, accentuating her curvy hips and flat lower belly.

Sierra looked to be standing inside a home with a staircase and a window behind her. Pieces of furniture and other items were in the background, as well as a gold-framed mirror hanging on a blue accent wall.

The model faced the camera for the photo, which showed her from the mid-thigh up. The picture looked as though it had captured her the moment after she had just run her fingers through her hair with one hand while catching her hair behind her ear with her other hand. Her bronze skin looked flawless in the snap as she gave the camera a serious look.

The beauty wore a full face of makeup that included dark brows, smoky eyeshadow, a light coat of mascara, blush and a pink gloss on her lips. Her hair was parted in the middle and hung down in waves over one shoulder. She accessorized with white hoop earrings and a bracelet. Additionally, her long nails had a French manicure finish.

In the post’s caption, she left a playful remark for her followers while mentioning that the bikini came from Pretty Little Thing.

“Absolutely perfect in so many ways,” wrote one follower.

“Beautiful photo of a beautiful woman,” said a second admirer.

“You’re pretty much everything,” a third fan chimed in.

“Goddess of the bikini,” a fourth Instagram user commented.

Sierra does have a body that was made for bikinis, one which allows her to model for fashion brands Pretty Little Thing and Fashion Nova on a fairly regular basis. A look at either company’s website will show the stunner wearing several of their outfits. She also doesn’t have a problem showing off a little skin, and that’s something that her 4.1 million followers don’t seem to mind, either.

That being said, even when the stunner decides to cover her body up a little bit, she still manages to look fabulous. She recently looked drop-dead gorgeous in a red dress with a plunging neckline.