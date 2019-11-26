‘Maxim’ Bombshell Kara Del Toro Rocks Lacy White Lingerie While Lathering Herself In Lotion

Kara Del Toro‘s most recent Instagram share is driving her fans wild. The Maxim bombshell has never been shy when it comes to flaunting her flawless figure on social media, rocking some of the sexiest bikinis and lingerie on the planet. She also uses her celebrity status to promote a ton of different products, which is exactly what she did today.

In the stunning new video clip that was shared on her account, Del Toro sizzled in a barely-there ensemble. In the caption of the photo, the beauty told her fans that she was promoting Bali Body, a tanning lotion, for the holidays. The model wore her long, dark locks pulled back in a high ponytail and accessorized the look with a pink and white polka dot bow in her hair as well as a pair of large hoop earrings.

In the video itself, the model could be seen lathering lotion all over her body while she sported a lacy white bra and matching thong, showing off plenty of cleavage for the camera. The bottoms of NSFW number were equally as sexy and showcased Del Toro’s toned and tanned legs and pert derriere. The bombshell did not specifically mention where she was in the short clip but she appeared to be in someone’s home.

The post has not been live on her page for very long but it’s earned her a ton of attention from her fans, racking up over 16,000 likes in addition to 100-plus comments. Some fans took to the short video to rave over her amazing figure while countless others let her know that she is stunning. A few more fans commented on the post to let Del Toro know that they would be purchasing the lotion.

“As usual always sooo beautiful and sooo Perfect happy nice day,” one fan gushed with a series of heart-eye emoji.

“Good morning kara, gorgeous and beautiful,” a second social media user raved, adding a heart and flame emoji to the end of their comment.

“Looking great and beautiful as always young lady,” another one of Del Toro’s fans chimed in.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the beauty struck a sexy pose at the TCL Chinese Theatre where she was attending a movie premiere. In the stunning photo, the model had her figure on display in a tight fitting black sequined dress that also showed off ample amounts of cleavage. Like her most recent post, that one garnered a ton of attention with over 25,000 likes and 200-plus comments.